The Florida State football season started with a rousing 45-24 victory over SEC powerhouse LSU. Behind three touchdowns from wide receiver Keon Coleman, the No. 8 Seminoles trounced the No. 5 Tigers and announced their entry into the playoff picture. However, head coach Mike Norvell warns his team there is still a lot of work to do.

FSU and LSU were tied 17-17 at the half before the ‘Noles blew the doors of their SEC opponents in the second half, outscoring them 31-7 and cruising to the victory.

“That second half, that was a glimpse of what I think this team can do and where I think it can go,” Norvell told reporters after the game, per ESPN. “But there's a lot of things we're going to have to clean up.”

The fourth-year Florida State football coach also sent a message to his team that while there are still things to work on, beating LSU in a marquee matchup like this is still a big deal.

“That's one game. It was a first step, and it was a big step,” Norvell said. “You get a chance to be on this stage, you want to go play well. I don't think we played our best game, but I thought that second half, we were able to really finish the way that we wanted to. I'm proud of them for the way that they continued to battle, the way they showed resilience and who they are.”

Mike Norvell, Keon Coleman, and the rest of the FSU Seminoles continue their season next Saturday against Southern Miss, and the team’s next big game against a ranked opponent comes Saturday, September 23 against No. 9 Clemson.