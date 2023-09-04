The Florida State Seminoles sent shockwaves across the college football world when they took down the No. 5 LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando Sunday night, 45-24. There were many heroes for Florida State football, including junior wide receiver Keon Coleman, who provided some of the game's biggest moments and highlights.

Coleman put on a show in his debut for Florida State, as he torched LSU's defense for 122 receiving yards and three touchdowns on just nine receptions. After the game, Coleman tried to deflect attention to head coach Mike Norvell and his teammates for his huge performance.

“Really, just being thankful for the opportunity,” Coleman shared, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “Coach [Mike Norvell] saying yes to me and believing in me. I'm grateful for my teammates, getting to show them the hard work that we have been putting in the whole summer is paying off and getting to show a glimpse of what I can do, and not only me, just what our whole receiver room and the rest of the team can do.”

Before he transferred to Tallahassee last May, he spent his his first two years in college in East Lansing with the Michigan State Spartans. In his final season with the Spartans, Coleman racked up 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions. He is looking like a whole more dangerous weapon downfield this time with the Seminoles, and that is nothing but great news to the ears of the team.

Coleman and Florida State will have a few days of rest before getting back to it with a home game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sep.9.