Florida State football will be shorthanded for their Saturday matchup against Boston College. The Seminoles will be without three starters, as offensive linemen Robert Scott Jr and Maurice Smith will each miss their second consecutive game. Meanwhile, safety Akeem Dent, one of the more experienced players on the Florida State football defense, will also miss the contest after suffering an injury last week, per ESPN.

The Seminoles' offense is off to a red-hot start, as the team roared to a 45-24 blowout of LSU in a primetime game in Week 1, following it up with a 66-13 win over Southern Miss.

The 66 points were the most scored in the Mike Norvell era, as Florida State football didn't seem to miss the presences of Scott and Smith very much.

The Seminoles have a top-25 rushing offense in terms of yards per game, a component that could come in handy against Boston College, considering rain is in the forecast for Saturday's game.

These injuries certainly matter for Florida State football but make no mistake. The Seminoles are 26-point favorites for a reason.

Expect one of the best teams in college football to take care of business on Saturday, even with a shorthanded team on the field.