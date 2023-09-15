Florida State and Boston College open up their ACC schedule on Saturday. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Florida State-Boston College prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Florida State entered the game 2-0 and ranked third in the AP Top 25. They opened the season with an upset win over LSU. In the game, Jordan Travis was dominant. He threw four touchdown passes and ran another in. Florida State took over in the second half. While down 17-14 at the half, they would score ten points in the third quarter, and then 21 in the fourth before LSU would answer with a touchdown with only 1:15 left in the game. The result was a 45-24 Florida State win. the next week, the offense continued to roll, this time against Southern Miss. It was a 66-13 route of Southern Miss as FSU put up 31 points in the first half to dominate the game.

Boston College enters the game at 1-1 on the season. It started with a 27-24 loss to Northern Illinois. Boston College made a remarkable comeback in the game. Down 14-7 going into the fourth, Brock Lampe scored to put the Huskies up 14. Thomas Castellanos would lead Boston College on two scoring drives in the game's last six minutes, including a 30-yard touchdown with just 1:44 left to tie it up. In overtime, Boston College would have to settle for a field goal, while rocky Lombardi and the Huskies scored to win the game.

The following week, they would hold onto their first win of the year against Holy Cross. BC was up ten in the fourth quarter, and Holy Cross made it a three-point game. They were driving to tie the game up, but the Eagles managed to force a fumble and recover it to hold on to the win.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Flordia State-Boston College Odds

Florida State: -26.5 (-105)

Boston College: +26.5 (-115)

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston College

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Why Flordia State Will Cover The Spread

For Florida State, it is all about Jordan Travis. This year he is 38-60 for 517 yards and six touchdowns. He has been solid so far this year in the passing game. While throwing for 517 yards, he is moving the ball downfield well. He has an average depth of target this year over ten yards downfield and has made four big-time throws according to PFF. Still, there are some small concerns for the Florida State quarterback. He has thrown one interception but also has three more turnover-worthy passes. Further, he has been pressured 19 times on 66 dropbacks this year. Still, he has been sacked just once and scrambled for positive yardage five other times.

Meanwhile, Florida State would love to have another great game on the ground. Trey Benson led the way for FSU with nine carries for 79 yards and three scores last game. He was getting great blocking as well. While breaking two runs for over 15 yards, his average sport of first contact was nearly four yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Further, the backups for FSU were great. Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes both ran for over 40 yards while being explosive. Both of them averaged over 10 yards per carry in the game while getting great run blocking.

Further, Florida State will need to continue to do well on defense. The pass rush was not great against Southern Miss. They managed just 13 quarterback pressures while only having one sack in the game. Still, they were helped out by great coverage. Southern Miss avoided the top two corners for FSU, choosing to go after the slot. That did not work well. Jarrian Jones and Edwin Joseph were in those spots. Combined, they allowed just two receptions on seven targets for 43 yards. Meanwhile, they also had an interception and a pass breakup. FSU tackled well too. They missed just eight tackles in the game.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread

If Boston College is going to have a shot at covering in this one, Thomas Castellanos is going to have to have a great game. This year he is 30-51 passing for 339 yards with four touchdowns. He does have one interception and two other turnover-worthy throws, but for the most part, he has been solid. In the two games, Castellanos has made four big-time throws according to PFF. He has also been protected well. He has been pressured just 14 times on 61 dropbacks. That has led to Castellanos being sacked just twice so far this year while scrambling for positive yardage eight different times.

Boston College will also need to control the ground game, something they did much better against Holy Cross. Kye Robichaux was the star on the ground in the game with Holy Cross. He ran for 94 yards and a score on 19 carries in the game. The run blocking was not great, with an average point of first contact under two yards beyond the line of scrimmage, but he made the most of it. He had 57 yards after first contact in the game while carrying the ball effectively.

Boston College will also need a big play to cover in this one, and that could come from Jaden Williams. Williams has hauled in just four of his ten targets this year but had 105 yards and a score. That is good for an average of 26.3 yards per catch, while he had an average depth of target sitting at 22.3 yards down the field. If he can break a tackle and make some yards after the catch, he could be the big play that keeps Boston College close.

Boston College will also need solid pass coverage to keep tight in this game. Free safety Cole Batson was sold in the last game. He did allow one catch, but forced one incompletion and broke up as a pass as well. Still, Elijah Jones needs to step up. He was targeted seven times in the Holy Cross game. He allowed four receptions in the game for 40 yards, including 16 after the catch. If FSU picks on him, he could use safety help from Batson.

Final Florida State-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Florida State has been great on offense this year. They were able to flex their muscles in the second half against a solid LSU defense, and then completely dominate Southern Miss. Meanwhile, Boston College has struggled in both games this year. Northern Illinois is not a high-quality group of five teams and they lost. Further, they almost lost to Holy Cross. This will be a long day for the Boston College defense. Take Florida State and lay the points.

