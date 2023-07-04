The Florida State Seminoles landed another great wide receiver for 2024 when they secured the commitment of four-star talent Elijah Moore, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Moore's decision to go to Tallahassee and play in college for Florida State football left the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, and Florida Gators losing the battle for his services.

Per On3, Florida State football now has recruited a total of seven four-star talents, including Moore, who is from Olney Maryland. Moore is ranked 47th overall in the 2024 class by On3, 58th by 247 Sports, 50th by ESPN, and 32nd by Rivals. He is also in the top 15 among wide receivers in all of the same composites.

“It is a family aspect with the coaching staff,” Moore said of his choice to take his talents to Florida State football. “They always keep it real with me, and offered me in my freshman year before the season. Florida State stayed in contact all four years even through my surgery. Coach Norvell is a great person and a top-tier head coach. Also, there’s nice people, weather, and landscape there. It just feels like home.

Apart from Moore, Florida State football also has another On3 four-star wideout for 2024 in Tawaski Abrams. Three-stars Lawayne McCoy, BJ Gibson, and Camdon Frier are the other wide receivers who have committed to play for the Seminoles starting 2024.

Moore made his official Florida State football visit in June and seemingly came away happy with the experience.

“I had a great time on my official visit,” Moore told Dustin Lewis of NoleGameday. “Coach Norvell, really felt like family. I loved the FSU football, I had a great time.”