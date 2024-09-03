Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is sick to his stomach after his team dropped a 28-13 game to Boston College. Norvell is taking the blame for the loss.

“You've got a football team that nobody envisioned ever being where we are and having disappointment, having failure, but I do believe in what this team can do,” Norvell said. “I believe in what this team can accomplish.

“There's going to be plenty of negativity around this program. I understand that. When we perform the way we just did, that's all part of it. But for our football team, you've got to stay together, and you've got to make sure that you're there for each other. We've been knocked down. We know how to get up, but we've got to go do that. It's one thing to talk about it. It's another thing to put into action and then to be able to perform in the moment.”

The Seminoles are now 0-2 on the season, after dropping games to Boston College and Georgia Tech. Florida State football is almost guaranteed to miss out on the ACC championship and College Football Playoff, following Monday's loss to the Eagles.

Florida State football is searching for answers

Florida State football is in a free fall after starting the 2023 season 13-0. The Seminoles were snubbed out of the CFP, and that enraged Norvell and Florida political officials. Florida State lashed out against the decision to leave the team out of the CFP.

Since that happened, nothing has gone right for the football program. The Seminoles lost by 60 in the Orange Bowl to Georgia. Then Florida State football opened the 2024 season with an upset loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. Now, the Seminoles lost again to a rebuilding Boston College football team under Bill O'Brien.

“When things don't go how you want them to go — a disappointing outcome in our first game — and obviously today it was all the things that can go wrong basically did,” Norvell added. “I don't know if that's a carryover from any part of it other than starting to press, starting to try to do too much, where you want it so bad that there's times where you almost abandon the training that you've had because you just start pressing and trying to do almost too much.”

It probably doesn't help matters that Florida State is fighting with the ACC, to try and get out of the conference. These developments seem to have affected the team's play and mindset. Florida State's defense looked inept against Boston College, giving up touchdown drives every time they needed a stop. Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei also seemed confused and frustrated. He posted just a 50 percent completion percentage in the contest, with a touchdown and interception.

Florida State football next plays Memphis on September 14.