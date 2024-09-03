After going 12-0 in the regular season and going on to win the ACC title last year, the Florida State football team came into this season as the favorite to win the conference crown again. However, after two upset losses to start the season, it is pretty clear that the Seminoles have taken a bit of a step back. Florida State fell to 0-2 after losing to Boston College on Monday night, and former Seminoles star Jalen Ramsey was not liking what he saw.

Jalen Ramsey is now in the NFL, but the star cornerback played for Florida State football in college. He was watching the Seminoles play Boston College on Monday night, and there wasn't a lot to cheer about.

“… smh State sad rn,” Ramsey said in a post during the game.

Florida State went on to lose the game, and Ramsey had another message about it on social media after the contest concluded.

“Embarrassing fr,”

That is how most Seminoles fans are feeling right now… embarrassed. Florida State came into the season ranked #10 in the country, but they have now started their season with losses against Georgia Tech and Boston College. The Seminoles were double digit favorites in both games as they were favored by 10.5 against the Yellowjackets and they were favored by 16.5 last night against the Eagles.

Things were bad from the start on Monday night for Florida State football. Their defensive line is supposed to be the strength of this football team, but they aren't playing like it so far. The Boston College offensive line got a ton of push early on in the game, and the Eagles were able to get out to a 14-0 lead in the first half.

Florida State went three and out on their first three drives, and they didn't get a first down until the later parts of the second quarter. They had a couple nice drives at the end of the first half, but both stalled deep in Boston College territory, and they had to settle for two field goals.

The Seminoles were able to find the end zone in the second half to make it a 21-13 game, but Boston College immediately responded with a touchdown of their own to go back up 28-13. That ended up being the final score, and guys like Jalen Ramsey were embarrassed about it.

Jalen Ramsey's career

Jalen Ramsey played for the Florida State football team from 2013 to 2015, and he had a great career with the Seminoles. He ended up being drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars to start his NFL career. He then moved on to play for the Los Angeles Rams, and he is now with the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey won a Super Bowl with the Rams.

Ramsey's Seminoles will look to bounce back and pick up their first win of the season on September 14th at home against Memphis. The Seminoles have a bye week this week after a unique start to the season that included a game in week zero in Ireland and then a week one game on Labor Day Monday. Florida State needs the break, and they absolutely need to beat Memphis went they return to the field.