Boston College football coach Bill O'Brien is excited about his team's future. The new head coach of the Eagles is pleased with his team's performance in a 28-13 upset win over no. 10 ranked Florida State Monday.

“I'm very proud of these guys,” O'Brien said, per ESPN. “They were resilient tonight. To come down here against a team that really in their minds had to have this win, that's a heck of a statement for BC. But it's just one win.”

Boston College football got one of the biggest wins in recent program history, defeating the Seminoles on the road. Florida State football is now on the verge of implosion, starting the season 0-2 and blowing their chances of going to the College Football Playoff.

Boston College football made a powerful statement

The Eagles put up an impressive performance on both sides of the ball against Florida State. The Eagles held Florida State to a field goal late in the first half, despite the Seminoles having a first and goal scenario on the Eagles' six-yard line. That proved to give Boston College football a dose of strong momentum that carried into the second half.

Boston College football found a star in quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The gunslinger threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns, managing the game with great efficiency.

“Everything we did this offseason, from a winter workout, summer workout, it led up to this,” Castellanos said. “This is what we prepared for. It all panned out.”

O'Brien is the new coach in Boston, after spending the last few seasons as an assistant. O'Brien coached in the NFL for the Houston Texans from 2014-2020, and also spent two seasons at Penn State. The coach is from Boston and jumped at the opportunity to lead the Eagles program. Clearly, he passes his first test as head coach, defeating a ranked football team on the road.

The Eagles are in position to compete for the ACC championship this season. The conference is wide open, and the team that wins the championship game is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. Florida State was the favorite, and they are eliminated after just two games. Boston College football looks competitive and the defense put together a solid performance on Monday. O'Brien has this Boston College football team energized, and the conference race in the ACC looks to be quite entertaining.

Boston College football next plays Saturday against Duquesne.