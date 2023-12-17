The running back has announced his intentions for both the 2024 season and forthcoming Orange Bowl matchup against Georgia.

A season of heartbreak continues for Florida State football, who will lose running back Trey Benson to the NFL Draft. Benson has also declined to participate in the team's Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Florida State football star announced his decision in a social media post Sunday. Check it out here.

Experience of a lifetime, thank you Florida State ❤️ #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/pmkbAr293I — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) December 17, 2023

“I cannot begin to express how valuable my two years here have been,” wrote Benson. “Especially the relationships I've made with teammates, coaches, athletic training, academic staff, and the whole FSU family.”

Benson joined Florida State football after two seasons at Oregon, where he played just ten games. He played in 13 games with the Seminoles in both seasons. He departs college football with 36 games played, having accumulated 1,917 yards on 316 carries with 24 touchdowns.

“Benson has very good vision and a knack for picking out cut-back lanes and then breaking off chunks of yardage,” reads a scouting report on NFL Draft Buzz, “He's at his best working in space, showing the quickness and vision of a return specialist. His stop-start ability allows him to create initial separation.”

“Benson grades out as a top-five RB prospect, worthy of early Day 2 draft capital,” writes Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network. “He's ultimately in the mix for the RB1 title [on an NFL team.]”

The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are believed to be among the teams who will be searching for an upgrade at the running back position heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.