The Florida State women's basketball team obliterated Alabama State, setting the stage for electrifying conference play.

The No. 21 Florida State women's basketball team made history on Wednesday with a massive 110-45 victory over Alabama State, showcasing their skills in an unforgettable match.

The Seminoles, led by the exceptional Ta'Niya Latson with 23 points, witnessed an extraordinary performance from their squad. Six players scored in double figures; the Seminoles scored the first 17 points and established a commanding 34-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Florida State's dominance continued, as they extended their lead to a staggering 60-18 by halftime. Their offense was relentless, culminating in an 18-2 run. By the third quarter, the lead had ballooned to 57 points, an overwhelming 84-27, showing no signs of slowing down. The final scoreline saw the Seminoles leading by 67 points in the last minute.

This victory was not just another win; it tied for the third-highest score in Florida State women's basketball history, matching the 110 points scored in previous years, as reported by the Associated Press. The 65-point margin of victory is the sixth-largest in the team's history and the biggest since their 66-point win in 2009. Additionally, the team's 14 3-pointers were just one shy of the school record, underscoring their sharpshooting prowess.

The Seminoles' starting lineup was in fine form, with Alexis Tucker and Sara Bejedi contributing 15 points each. Makayla Timpson added 14 points along with eight rebounds, and O'Mariah Gordon scored 10, ensuring all five starters hit double figures. Brianna Turnage impressed off the bench with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

In contrast, Alabama State struggled throughout the game. Cordasia Harris led the Hornets with eight points, but the team overall could only manage a shooting percentage of 25%. The first half was particularly challenging for the Hornets, who managed just 22% from the field compared to the Seminoles' impressive 8 of 13 from the 3-point range.

Florida States efficiency was evident in their free-throw performance, finishing 26 of 29 from the line. This victory sets a high bar as they prepare to start the Atlantic Coast Conference season at home against Georgia Tech on Dec. 29.