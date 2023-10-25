With the 2023-24 NCAA Women's basketball season getting ready to tip off very soon on Nov. 6, it's time to review the preseason AP Top 25 rankings, which features the defending champion LSU women's basketball at No. 1 for the first time in the program's history, per the Associated Press.

The Tigers are back to defend their title this season, but rest assured Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be seeking revenge. Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will also be looking to make it back into the Final Four.

Let's take a closer look at the top three ranked teams and some of the other teams expected to make waves in the upcoming season.

1. LSU Tigers: The defending champions

The LSU Tigers, fresh off their first-ever national title, are not resting on their laurels as they begin the new season at the top of the women's college basketball world. The team's success last year was largely attributed to the outstanding performance of Angel Reese, who was deservedly named the 2023 Women's Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Reese's impact on the court was undeniable, and her ability to dominate games played a crucial role in LSU's championship run. Her return to the Tigers this season adds a significant boost, solidifying their position as strong contenders to repeat their success.

With the infusion of top-tier transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, along with the No. 1 recruiting class, LSU is looking stronger than ever, Charlie Creme of ESPN reports. Coach Kim Mulkey has an enviable depth of talent at her disposal, perhaps the most she’s ever had in her coaching career, and she earned an extension. The Tigers are expected to be a force to be reckoned with, and the college basketball world is eager to see how they navigate their journey back to the Final Four.

2. UConn Huskies: A dominant force

The UConn Huskies have long been a dominant force in women’s college basketball, and this season is no different. With the return of Paige Bueckers and a star-studded lineup, they are poised to challenge LSU for the top spot. The Huskies have battled injuries in the past, but a healthy roster makes them a formidable opponent and a favorite to make it back to the Final Four. The storyline of UConn versus LSU is one that fans are eagerly anticipating.

3. Iowa Hawkeyes: In Caitlin Clark we trust

The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by the phenomenal Caitlin Clark, are a team with high aspirations and the talent to back it up. After an impressive run to the Final Four last season, the Hawkeyes are looking to go all the way this time. Clark, known for her electrifying plays and ability to take over games, will be the focal point of the team. However, the success of Iowa will depend on how well they can fill the void left by key players from last season's squad. The Hawkeyes are expected to be a major player in the Big Ten and beyond, with a team that has both the star power and depth to make a deep run in the tournament.

The stage is set for an unforgettable 2023-24 NCAA Women’s Basketball season, with powerhouse teams like LSU and UConn leading the charge, and talented squads like the Iowa Hawkeyes poised to make their mark. The talent is abundant, the competition is fierce, and the storylines are intriguing, making this season a must-watch for basketball fans around the world. As November 6th approaches, the excitement continues to build for what promises to be a spectacular season of women’s college basketball.

UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, and South Carolina Gamecocks: Teams on the Rise

Ranked No. 4, the UCLA Bruins are gearing up for a stellar season with a perfect blend of experienced stalwarts and promising young talent. The infusion of top recruits Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice brings an added layer of versatility to the team, positioning UCLA as a major contender both in the Pac-12 and on the national stage. With their balanced roster and strategic gameplay, the Bruins are expected to make significant waves this season.

Utah Utes: Coming off a strong previous season, the Utes are in an enviable position with all five starters returning to the court. Their team chemistry and on-court synergy are set to be major assets, led by the formidable Alissa Pili, the reigning conference player of the year. Utah’s experience and cohesion will be key factors in their quest for success, as they aim to solidify their standing and make a deep run in the competition.

South Carolina Gamecocks: Under the seasoned leadership of Coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks are anticipated to be a powerhouse this season. With a robust roster and a proven track record, South Carolina is poised to navigate the challenges of a competitive landscape and stake their claim as one of the top teams in women’s college basketball.

