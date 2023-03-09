Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul were at each others throats in Miami after the Heat lost 104-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The incident lasted just a few seconds before the Problem Child left the area, according to TMZ Sports.

The two boxers have not gotten along since Paul took off the hat of Mayweather at a press event promoting Logan Paul’s fight with the 50-0 boxer in Miami Gardens in 2021.

“The incident happened after the Heat-Cavs game in south Florida, when Mayweather rolled up on Paul, who appeared to have a lone security guard with him at the time,” wrote TMZ Sports. “After exchanging a few words, Jake made a run for it, getting out of there before any fists started flying.”

“Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night,” Jake Paul wrote on Twitter shortly afterwards. “Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight. That’s a fact.”

Strong words from Paul, just days after he lost his first professional boxing match to Tommy Fury. He also took to his Instagram Story to explain the situation:

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium, and they’re like, ‘So what’s up? what’s all that talk now?'” Paul explained.

“I’m like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to jump me, and I’m out that b***h.”

Floyd Mayweather’s side of the story is that he just bumped into Paul while leaving the game, and that there was no precursor to the incident.

“Jake crossed the line. This wasn’t about grabbing a hat. This was about Jake’s comments to Floyd about Floyd’s deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behavior,” a source told TMZ Sports.

It seems possible Logan Paul isn’t the only brother Floyd Mayweather will be fighting.