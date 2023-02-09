The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA when they pulled off a blockbuster deal for Kyrie Irving, and he took the court for them shortly thereafter, leading the Mavs to a 110-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. It has been a shocking chain of events to see Irving land in Dallas, but now that he’s with the team, they appear to be very dangerous.

It was nice to see Irving lead Dallas to a win over Los Angeles while his new partner-in-crime Luka Doncic was sitting on the sidelines, and after the game, Irving bumped into Floyd Mayweather Jr. to share an embrace. The two chatted for a moment on the sidelines after the game, and it was great to see Irving have some support from Mayweather after his first game with his new team.

Nothing but love from Floyd Mayweather Jr to Kyrie Irving after #2 picks up his first win as a Maverick!@FloydMayweather | @KyrieIrving | @dallasmavs | #MFFLpic.twitter.com/Mcr4rix6LX — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) February 9, 2023

Kyrie Irving’s trade drama has seen him catch a lot of flak in the media, and for good reason to be fair. But it’s nice to see that he still has some people in his corner, and it’s safe to say that Mayweather is a good guy to have on your side considering his legendary boxing status.

If Irving’s first game is any indication, the Mavs could be in good hands with him and Doncic running things in their backcourt moving forward. Irving had a relatively seamless fit into the team’s offense, and while it may take some time for him and Doncic to get on the same page, it’s safe to say that Dallas is going to be a dangerous team throughout the remainder of the season.