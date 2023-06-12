All hell broke loose on Sunday night after the referee called a stoppage to the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III. The latter was disqualified in the sixth round for excessively holding onto his opponent. Gotti clearly wasn't done, though, so he decided to attack Mayweather even after the fight had been called off.

A brawl ensued in the ring after the two fighters exchanged haymakers after the bell. Naturally, security personnel from both camps got involved and the scenes got ugly:

It seems like Gotti got clocked by Mayweather in the post-fight scuffle, and the 30-year-old was seen stumbling back as the pair were separated. The mean streets of Twitter went all in on Gotti for his antics, and they weren't shy about letting their true feelings known:

Some fans were also quick to point out how Floyd Mayweather seemed to have just been playing around throughout the fight by not taking his opponent seriously:

Brawl or no brawl, boxing fans in general were united in calling out this exhibition match for being nothing more than a publicity stunt. Supporters of the sport weren't happy at all as they watched what they felt was absolute garbage:

At the end of the day, though, this event still generated a lot of buzz in the boxing world. It may not have ended the way the promoters wanted it to (or did it?), but what cannot be denied is that Floyd Mayweather just got a whole lot richer yet again after this bout.