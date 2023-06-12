Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with John Gotti III delivered some ugly scenes in the end as both camps got into a massive brawl inside the ring.

It happened after referee Kenny Bayless stopped the bout in the sixth round. Prior to the stoppage, the two fighters had engaged in constant holding and clinching, trash talking and plenty of verbal insults, forcing the referee to just end the bout before things get out of hand.

However, instead of putting an end to the troubling fight, it only sparked another. Gotti proceeded to keep punching Mayweather despite the referee's decision to stop it, prompting the camps of both sides to enter the ring and attack each other in a bid to protect their own boxers.

Here's a video of the rather wild turn of events:

Altercation breaks out during Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition match 😳pic.twitter.com/cfgmk7astf — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 12, 2023

Here's another scene from the chaos:

According to reports, the brawl continued for quite some time even after both Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III were escorted out of the ring. Members from both sides kept fighting, with all the chaos even extending outside it.

Audience members were then asked to leave the venue safely and reminded not to instigate further violence.

Of course no winner was announced since it was supposed to be a fun exhibition. And to be fair, that's probably the least of the concern of both camps.

At the time of writing, both fighters have yet to address the media. Sure enough, though, the organizers will have plenty of explaining to do about what happened.