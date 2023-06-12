It did not seem like the greater majority of boxing fans had any idea that Floyd Mayweather actually had a fight scheduled on Sunday night. Well, even non-boxing supporters are now well aware of the same after a brawl broke out after Floyd's exhibition fight against John Gotti III was called off. Total chaos would be a great description of what went down after the bell on Sunday night.

Skip Bayless quickly joined the Twitter mob to share his rather unsavory reaction to the ugly scenes from the Mayweather-Gotti bout. According to the renowned sports analyst, he firmly believes that the post-fight brouhaha was all part of the show:

“The Floyd-Gotti ‘brawl' after my man Kenny Bayless stopped the ‘fight' was obviously scripted and staged,” Skip said in his tweet.

For what it's worth, the referee called off the fight after deciding to disqualify Gotti, thereby handing the win to the still-undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Gotti, who is the grandson of New York City crime boss John Gotti, still had a lot of fight left in him after the bell, so he decided to jump Floyd even after the bell. Unsurprisingly, chaos ensued.

Skip Bayless isn't buying it, though. The 71-year-old believes that it was all scripted and that this is exactly what the promoters had in mind. If there is any truth to this, then Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III have just desecrated the sport of boxing by turning it into a real-life WWE promotion. I've got nothing but love for professional wrestling, but at least those folks know that they're selling “fake” entertainment.