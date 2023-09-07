Morgan Frost is the future of the Philadelphia Flyers, and general manager Danny Briere confirmed that by locking up the young forward to a two-year extension on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“Hearing one of the remaining RFAs, Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost, is closing in on an extension with the Flyers,” Friedman reported. “Sounds like 2 years, slightly above $2M-ish AAV.”

The team's final restricted free agent of the offseason, Frost will remain an RFA when his new contract expires in the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old was excellent for an abysmal Flyers team in 2022-23; he led the squad in scoring after Jan. 1, and finished the campaign with 19 goals and 46 points in 81 games.

“Positioning, body position, battles — just a 200-foot player,” Flyers head coach John Tortorella said back in March. “We know he has skill. We need to keep on seeing the skill. But for a coach to put a player on the ice that he’s still not sure of, that other stuff has to be sound. And I think he has really improved there.”

Frost accumulated 32 points over the team's final 45 games, with twenty-eight of those coming at even strength. It's a phenomenal clip considering the quality of linemates he was playing with throughout the campaign.

“Just on a personal level, I'm pretty proud of the way I handled things this year,” Frost said at his end-of-the-season press conference in April.

“Still, I think I could have been a lot better and could have done a lot of things better. I think I still have a tremendous amount of room for improvement. I did say it was the biggest year of my life.”

A former first-round draft pick by the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Frost figures to continue centering the top line and manning the first powerplay unit next season.

“I just want to keep getting better and improving,” Frost explained, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall. “I think I can be a real difference-maker going forward.”

Although the Flyers are going to be basement dwellers in the Metropolitan Division for the next few seasons, Morgan Frost is a bright spot and will likely be signed to a long-term deal when his contract expires.