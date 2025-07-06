The Chicago White Sox lost a former player and champion over the weekend, as two-time All-Star pitcher Bobby Jenks passed away in Sintra, Portugal. Jenks had originally been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma this year, which is a form of stomach cancer.

Jenks spent six seasons with the White Sox from 2005 to 2010, and he helped the team win the World Series in 2025. He played for the Boston Red Sox in 2011, and he finished his MLB career with a 16-20 record, 3.53 ERA, and 173 saves.

The 2005 World Series team will not be forgotten, and it's obvious that they had a strong bond on and off the field. Several players from the team have come out to share their condolences for Jenks and his family, while still repping their championship from 2005.

“Bobby you will be missed. Prayers to his family. Huge guy with a huge heart. #2005forever,” A.J. Pierzynski wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“RIP Bobby! Prayers going up for his family. You will be missed Big Guy. #2005forever,” Jermaine Dye wrote.

In the tribute video that was made for Jenks, former White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko shared that the late pitcher “was embarrassing guys, good hitters, right away.”

White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf wrote a statement about the recent passing of Jenks and how he will forever be remembered in franchise history.

“We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today,” Reinsdorf said in a statement. “None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend, and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts.”

