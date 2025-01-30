Philadelphia Flyers firebrand head coach John Tortorella has countless examples throughout his coaching career of him blowing his top at players, media members and the officials. Simply put – when he's unhappy, you're going to know about it.

And he lost his cool during Wednesday night's Flyers game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark. Flyers forward Owen Tippett was leveled in the neutral zone by Devils defenseman Brendan Dillon, and there was no penalty called from either of the two on-ice officials.

Tortorella was infuriated, and let the officials know about it during an expletive-filled rant that was caught on camera.

Things aren't going well for the Flyers against the Devils, who enjoy a 5-0 lead in the third period. The Flyers will have to attempt to turn things around from their inevitable loss when they face the Islanders on Thursday night.

Last season, Flyers coach John Tortorella refused to leave after being ejected

During a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (whom he won the Stanley Cup with as head coach in 2004) last March, Tortorella was furious with on-ice officials Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader, who then ejected him from the game. There was one problem – Tortorella refused to leave the bench, and spent several minutes barking at them before reluctantly leaving.

Flyers assistant coach Brad Shaw took over the coaching responsibilities after Tortorella left the bench and also handled the post-game media session, via ESPN.

“I think he was just trying to make a point that we felt like we might not have been getting our fair shake,” Shaw said of Tortorella's actions. “It's an emotional game at times, and we all get elevated blood pressure.

“I'm not going to speculate on whether or not it was the right call. It's an emotional game, you know, and Wes decided that was the right thing to do. That's his decision in the moment.”

One thing is for certain – Tortorella speaks his mind, regardless of who likes it or not.