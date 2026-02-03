Anthony Edwards took accountability for the Minnesota Timberwolves suffering a 137-128 upset loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Edwards is halfway through the sixth season of his NBA career with the Timberwolves. He continues to shine as one of the best stars in the league, having Minnesota firmly in the playoff race. However, the team remains vulnerable to poor losses, which happened against Memphis.

Edwards reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Dane Moore. He gave credit to the Grizzlies for making more big plays down the stretch, seeing their desire to win the contest.

“Yeah, it's definitely on us. We knew everything they were gonna do. They just played with a little better pace than us. They wanted it more tonight,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards when asked if this loss to Memphis felt self-inflicted “Yeah, it's definitely on us. We knew everything they were gonna do. They just played with a little better pace than us. They wanted it more tonight.” pic.twitter.com/ON6BaFMLqp — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 3, 2026

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Grizzlies

Article Continues Below

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will have time to rebound from their loss to the Grizzlies. However, it will require consistency on both sides of the ball to get back on the right track.

Free throws, rebounding and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Grizzlies prevailed in all three categories after making 30 free throws, securing 45 rebounds and creating 30 assists. On the other hand, the Timberwolves converted 24 shots at the line, grabbed 40 rebounds and dished out 24 assists.

Five players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the loss, including Edwards. He finished with a stat line of 39 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He shot 13-of-27 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line. Jaden McDaniels came next with 29 points and four rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo had 21 points and four assists, while Julius Randle put up 19 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Naz Reid provided 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Minnesota fell to a 31-20 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Houston Rockets by 1.5 games and the Denver Nuggets by 2.5 games.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Toronto Raptors as tip-off will take place on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.