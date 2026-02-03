As the New England Patriots look to put the finishing touches on their Super Bowl gameplan, star cornerback Christian Gonzalez had his eyes at least partially on another NFL team: the Washington Commanders.

That's right, between grinding tape on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, Gonzalez also watched as his brother-in-law, David Blough, was named the new offensive coordinator for the Commanders, making him one of the youngest OCs in modern NFL history.

Asked about another member of his extended family getting some good football news during Super Bowl media week, Gonzalez toasted his sister's husband for getting such a great opportunity so early in his NFL career.

“Yeah, I think it's awesome. I'm so excited for him, and to us, to people I've known, it's no surprise. He's a brilliant mind, a really good ball mind, knows so much about ball,” Gonzalez explained.

“I've been fortunate to know him since I was, I don't know, maybe together in high school. So I got to see a lot of it, and it's been real cool. I think he's going to do great. He's got weapons out there. I'm excited for him, for his new journey, and my sister and their family. I think they can do it together and enjoy it and have a great year.”

Beginning his NFL career as a player, signing with the Cleveland Browns as a UDFA out of Purdue before logging practice reps for the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals, and The Pride once more, Blough transitioned from quarterback to quarterbacks coach with the Commanders before being promoted to OC in 2026. At 30, he will be one of the youngest playcallers in the NFL when Washington takes the field in Week 1 and will continue to make Gonzalez proud for years to come, save when New England welcomes the Commanders to town or vice versa.