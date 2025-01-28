ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Flyers hit the road as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Devils prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game at 23-22-6, currently in fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are currently just outside the playoff picture, which has the Flyers looking at upgrading their roster for the stretch run of the season. Meanwhile, the Devils are 28-18-6 on the year, which places them in third in the Metropolitan Division. While they are in a playoff spot, the Devils will be without Jacob Martstrom, their top goaltender, for the foreseeable future.

These two faced each other in their last game. Philadelphia was at home for that one and struck first on a Bobby Brink power play goal. They would add another goal in the period, and then the first goal of the second period to take the 3-1 lead. Still, Dougie Hamilton scored in the second period to close the gap, and Timo Meier scored in the third to make it a one-goal game. Scott Laughton would hit the empty net goal though, giving the Flyers the 4-2 victory.

Here are the Flyers-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Devils Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +146

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Flyers vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in goals, assists, and points this year, playing from the top line. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 37 assists, good for 58 points. Further, he has eight goals and five assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Owen Tippett, who is third on the team in points. Tippett has 14 goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 30 total points. Morgan Frost rounds out the line with 11 goals and 14 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov is second on the team in points playing from the second line. He comes in with 14 goals and 20 assists on the year. He also has six goals and eight assists on the power play. Michkov is joined by Scott Laughton, who is fourth on the team in points this year. Laughton has ten goals and 15 assists on the season.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers in this game. He is 15-8-2 this year with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Ersson has won four of his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals while having a save percentage of over .920 in three of them. That includes last time out when he stopped 31 of 33 shots against the Devils.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt lead the top line for the Devils this year. The team's leading point producer is Jack Hughes. Hughes comes into the game with 19 goals and 39 assists, to lead the team with 58 points. Bratt is just behind him in points. Bratt has 16 goals and 40 assists, good for 56 points. Both have been strong on the power play as well. Hughes has five goals and 20 assists, while Bratt has four goals and 18 assists on the power play.

Timo Meier leads the second line and is fourth on the team in points this year. He has 15 goals and 20 assists, good for 35 points. If healthy, Nico Hischier will join him on the line. Hischier leads the team with 24 goals, while he also has 19 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Still, he is considered day-to-day with an injury. The Devils also get production from the blue line. Dougie Hamilton comes in with eight goals and 26 assists this year.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. Allen is 7-9-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has not allowed more than three goals in any of his last five starts but is just 2-3-0 in those five games.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. This is also the third time since January 18th these two have faced off, with the Flyers taking both games so far. One reason is the Flyers' defense has been horrible, sitting 27th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Devils are fifth in the NHL in goals against per game, but that will take a hit with Jacob Markstrom out of the lineup. Still, the power play will be the difference in this one. The Flyers are 19th in the NHL on the penalty kill, while the Devils are second in the NHL on the power play. Take the Devils in this one.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-178)