Nick Seeler dropped the gloves with a Red Wings player on Friday.

The Philadelphia Flyers needed a spark against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. They fell behind a Detroit team that came out swinging in search of their second win in nine games. And Philadelphia entered the second period down 5-1. This is where veteran defenseman Nick Seeler came in to help his team.

Seeler dropped the gloves with Red Wings forward Christian Fischer on Friday. Both players threw in some good shots before Seeler took his opponent to the ice. The 30-year-old blueliner was still mad after the fight and needed to be held back by the officials.

Once in the penalty box, the on-ice official announced the calls to the crowd. Seeler received two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting, and a 10-minute game misconduct. However, Fischer was only announced as having received two minutes for hooking. The Flyers defenseman was livid with this call.

Nick Seeler gave Flyers new life

Seeler received more penalty minutes (27) on Friday night than he did actual ice time (8:24). However, his reaction certainly provided a spark for his team. The Flyers scored two goals in the second period to bring the deficit to two. In the third period, Philadelphia tied the game and even briefly held the lead.

In the end, they couldn't retain the lead. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin tied the game in the third to force overtime. The game eventually went to a shootout, where the Flyers eventually lost. Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane scored for Detroit, while Philadelphia was shutout.

Philadelphia came up short, but Nick Seeler certainly made a mark on this game. He and the Flyers are off for the Christmas holiday for now. They take the ice once again on December 28 when they take on a Vancouver Canucks team that has won six of their last eight games.