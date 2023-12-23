Red Wings, Patrick Kane had lost seven of their last eight games before Friday night.

Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings came away victorious on Friday night. It was a massive win for a Detroit team that was sliding down the standings in a major way. In fact, this win over the Philadelphia Flyers marks just the second win for the Red Wings in their last nine games.

Kane was a major reason for this win. The future Hall of Famer scored two goals in the first period to help Detroit to a 5-1 lead. The two teams eventually went to a shootout, where Kane scored the game-winner. After the game, the Red Wings star joined Bally Sports Detroit reporter Trevor Thompson for a post-game interview.

“We've been struggling a bit lately, but we had a great start,” Kane told Thompson. “Sometimes when you're struggling like this, it's not easy. You have to find a way to grind one out. Had to go all the way to the shootout, but we got it done.”

‘Fired up' Patrick Kane, Red Wings fought through a storm

Detroit's 5-1 lead didn't remain for long. Goals from Flyers forwards Sean Couturier and Morgan Frost cut the lead to two in the second period. In the third, Philadelphia tied it up and eventually took the lead thanks to Owen Tippett's 12 goal of the season. Dylan Larkin tied it for the Red Wings later in the period, however.

“I think we came out fired up, we were ready to go,” Kane told Thompson after the game. “Sometimes in a game like that, you kinda let your foot off the gas a little bit. They got some momentum, played physical, and got to the net.”

The future Hall of Famer admitted there are things Detroit needs to work on and clean up. However, they took care of business when they needed to. “The most important thing when you're going through a slump like this is to find a way to win. And we did that,” Kane told Thompson on Friday night.

Patrick Kane and the Red Wings are in action once again on Saturday night. They hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils in their final game before Christmas. Let's see if Detroit can carry the momentum from this wild win against the Flyers with them to New Jersey.