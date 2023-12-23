Patrick Kane found the back of the net for the third time against the Flyers.

Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings needed a win in the worst way. Their 5-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday marked their seventh in their last eight games. They were also rapidly falling behind in the Eastern Conference Playoff race. On Friday, Kane ensured the Red Wings received the win they desperately needed.

Kane scored twice in the first period as Detroit raced out to a 5-1 lead over the Philadelphia Flyers. However, the Flyers clawed all the way back. They tied the game in the third before eventually taking the lead. Detroit was able to force overtime, though. The game went to a shootout, where Kane scored the winning goal.

It is technically the third goal he scored in the game. That said, it isn't officially recognized as a goal, meaning the future Hall of Famer won't get credit for a hat trick. Don't tell that to Red Wings fans, though, as they threw their hats to the ice anyway in an epic tribute to Kane.

Red Wings fans toss hats for Kane, deciding that the shootout winner counts as the hat trick goal, and sing "Don't Stop Believin'". Electric. The LCA is something else. #LGRW

pic.twitter.com/9xZGTBHySH — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) December 23, 2023

Why Patrick Kane, Red Wings' win is important

Detroit's win on Friday is incredibly important for them. It marks just their second win in their last nine games. And the team finally showed some fight, not allowing a blown lead to bury them. The Red Wings have had issues maintaining big leads this season but found a way to win against Philadelphia.

Since Patrick Kane joined the team, this issue has become a bit more evident. Though “Showtime” didn't play, the Red Wings nearly blew a lead to the Buffalo Sabres on December 5th. They came away with a 5-3 win that night, but they fell in Kane's debut two days later to the San Jose Sharks after getting out to a 4-0 lead.

Beyond the on-ice mistakes, a lot of the team's issues stem from brutal injuries. Friday night's win even saw defenseman Olli Maatta leave with an upper-body injury. Beyond that, important players such as Dylan Larkin, JT Compher, Ville Husso, and Alex Lyon have all missed time with injuries.

The Red Wings fan base is incredibly passionate. Their beloved team seemed to have turned a corner, but this rough stretch put a damper on their hopes. Friday's win could spark hope back in the fanbase, and perhaps into the players as well.

Patrick Kane and the Red Wings won't have a ton of time to relish in this win. They hit the road for their final game before Christmas, traveling to take on a New Jersey Devils team that's lost four of their last six games.