The Philadelphia Flyers had a late start to their season with the first game coming on Friday night. They'll continue their Western Canadian road trip with a battle against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The Flyers are getting one of their toughest trips out of the way early, while the Flames hope to build on their season-opening win Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Flames prediction and pick.

Here are the Flyers-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Flames Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +105

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Flames

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers will have their backup in net on Saturday night, but there's a good chance the Flames will give Dustin Wolf his first start of the season too. Dan Vladar allowed five goals and had a .792 save percentage on Wednesday night, a poor first audition to be the Flames' main goaltender this season. Wolf played 17 games with the Flames last season, owning a 3.16 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. He has been lights out in the American Hockey League, but can't seem to put it together in the NHL.

The Flames' win over the Canucks in their opener was a surprise for many people. Calgary's roster was shaping up to be a disappointment in 2024-25, but their offense was rolling against Vancouver. The question is whether it's a sign of things to come or if it was a result of the Canucks being without Thatcher Demko.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

It isn't the easiest way for the Flyers to begin their 2024-25 season. Philadelphia had to start their season with the Western Canadian road trip, playing their first game on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Another difficult part of their early schedule is playing games on back-to-back nights. Samuel Ersson started on Friday night, which means Ivan Fedotov is the likely starter on Hockey Night in Canada.

Fedotov played three games in the NHL last season after the Flyers purchased his contract from the KHL. He had a 4.95 goals-against average and a .811 save percentage. For those unfamiliar with goaltending stats, these numbers over an entire season would give Fedotov one of the worst individual seasons in history. No one expects Fedotov to maintain those numbers in 2024-25, but John Tortorella has to be concerned about his goaltending tandem.

The Flames began their campaign with an exciting victory over the Vancouver Canucks. It was a back-and-forth offensive affair that ended in a 6-5 overtime win for Calgary.

Final Flyers-Flames Prediction & Pick

The goaltending matchup in this game gives no reason why it won't be an offensive battle. Fedotov was a massive disappointment for the Flyers in 2023-24, and until he shows us differently, he seems like a possible weak spot for Philadelphia. It's the same story for Wolf, as he has the potential to be the Flames' future starter but has been struggling outside of the AHL crease.

The Flames' young offense scored six goals on a good Canucks team on Wednesday night, which shows they could do the same on Fedotov. Philadelphia's offense has also improved this season, led by rookie Matvei Michkov. The Flyers could be battling some fatigue on back-to-back nights but this game could see plenty of offense.

Final Flyers-Flames Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+106)