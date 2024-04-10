It is a Metropolitan Division battle as the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Flyers enter the game sitting at 36-32-11 on the year, which is sixth in the Metropolitan division, and two points behind the Capitals for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They have struggled heavily though, and have not had a win in their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. Juraj Slafovsky scored in the first to give the Canadiens the 1-0 lead. In the second period, Slafkovsky would complete his hat trick, as Montreal scored five times to go up 6-0. While the Flyers got one back, the Canadiens would add on two more making it 8-1. Ultimately, it would finish a 9-3 win for Montreal.
Meanwhile, the Rangers are 53-22-4, right now the top team in the NHL. They have won eight of their last ten, and lead the Hurricanes by three points in the division. They faced the Islanders last time out. The Islanders scored three times in the first period to take the 3-0 lead. In the second prize, Chris Kreider and Adam Fox both scored on the power play, to make it a one-goal game. Still, the Rangers could not complete the comeback, and the Islanders would add an empty netter, giving the Islanders the 4-2 victory.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flyers-Rangers Odds
Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline: +168
New York Rangers: -1.5 (-126)
Moneyline: -205
Over: 5.5 (-128)
Under: 5.5 (+104)
How to Watch Flyers vs. Rangers
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for a free trial)
Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flyers enter the game 24th in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 2.85 per game on the season. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 31 goals and 34 assists, good for 65 total points on the year. Konecny has been great when shorthanded this year, sitting with five shorthanded goals on the year. He also has four goals and five assists when on the power this year. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee is third on the team in points this year. He has 22 goals and 28 assists for his 50 total points.
Owen Tippett sits second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 28 goals on the year, plus Tippett has added 25 assists, good for 53 total points. The Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim was second on the team in assists this year while sitting fourth on the team in total points. He has ten goals and 33 assists this year, for his 43 total points on the season. That gives the Flyers five players with 40 or more points this year.
The Flyers are one of the worst in the NHL on the power play this year. They sit 32nd in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 12.6 percent conversion rate on the season. Still, the Flyers are one of the best in the NHL on the penalty kill, sitting fourth in the NHL with an 83.5 percent success rate this year.
Samuel Ersson is expected to start in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 21-18-7 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Meanwhile, he has been awful in his three starts this month. Ersson has a 6.00 goals against average and a .795 save percentage in his three games this month.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers come into the game sitting sixth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.43 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 46 goals on the year, with 70 assists, good for 116 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with ten goals and 33 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 39 goals this year, with 33 assists. His 72 points place him third on the team in points. Further, Krieder also has 18 goals and 11 assists on the power play.
Sitting second on the team in points is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with 25 goals on the year with 51 assists. That gives him 72 total points. Further, he has 11 goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Sitting fifth in points this year is Mika Zibjanejad. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 69 points. He also has 12 goals and 18 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Adam Fox has 16 goals and 54 assists this year, giving the Rangers four players with 70 or more points while having one player at 69 points and another at 56.
The Rangers are the third-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 26.9 percent of their chances, also scoring 64 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.7 percent success rate, which is good for third in the NHL.
Igor Shesterkin will be in goal in this game for the Rangers. He is 34-17-2 on the year, with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in wins and top 15 in goals-against average and saves percentage. Shesterkin has struggled some in his last four starts, with a 2.69 goals-against average, while having a .879 save percentage, and going 2-2 overall.
Final Flyers-Rangers Prediction & Pick
While the Flyers need this win more than the Rangers, the Rangers still have a lot to play for. Further, the Flyers have been playing horribly. Their young core and goaltending have fallen apart, and now they get to face the best team in the NHL. This should be an easy win for the Rangers as they get close to clinching the Presidents Trophy. Still, the best bet in this one is on the total. Take the over as the Rangers will score plenty in the game.
Final Flyers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-128)