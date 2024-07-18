Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters disappointed their fans attending their July 17, 2024, show at Citi Field in Queens, New York, the first on this leg of their ongoing tour. They had to cut their show short thanks to impending storms after just 13 songs.

During the show, the Foo Fighters were about to play their hit song “Everlong.” They had just played an electric rendition of “Learn to Fly.” However, while introducing “Everlong,” a soaking-wet Grohl addressed the crowd. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment.

“Word I get, there’s gonna be a storm coming in, and it might take a while. It’s gonna be some f**king rain and lightning ands**t like that,” Grohl said. “So, here’s what we’re gonna do — we’re gonna play one more song, then we’re gonna make sure everybody is cool—”

He then got cut off by the rain intensifying. “Here’s what we’re gonna do — we’re gonna do one more, and that’s it!” he told the crowd.

After starting the iconic “Everlong” guitar riff, which Grohl got in “before it gets weird,” before abruptly stopping. The band left the stage before Grohl apologized to the crowd.

“Listen, this f**king sucks, believe me,” he said. “If I could do something about it, I would. Everybody go get safe! If we can come back and play, we will. But listen, you know we f**king love you, [you] know we’ll be back for you motherf**kers, right?”

The show did not end up resuming. Thousands of Foo Fighters fans left Citi Field disappointed as they did not see a complete show. The band will return to play a show on July 19 before heading to Boston, Massachusetts.

Foo Fighters 2024 tour

The Foo Fighters are currently embarking on their “Everything or Nothing at All” tour in support of their latest album, But Here We Are. There are 19 shows planned for the tour, which will visit Europe and North America.

It officially commenced on May 1, 2024, with a show in Dallas, Texas. After playing five more dates across the United States, the band headed to Europe.

Their European leg of the tour consisted of 11 total shows. These included stops in Glasgow, Scotland, and London, England. The final show of the leg took place on July 7 with a show in Werchter, Belgium.

The rained-out show on July 17 was an unfortunate start to the Foo Fighters’ third leg of the tour. While they have one more show scheduled for New York, they will soon head to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Colorado, California, Oregon, and Washington.

Dave Grohl, of course, fronts the band as lead singer and guitarist. He is joined by Nate Mendel, Chris Shilett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Violet Grohl.

Josh Freese joins the band as the drummer. He joined them in 2023 after the passing of Taylor Hawkins. Freese was previously a member of Guns N’ Roses and has toured with Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Sting, and more.

But Here We Are is the eleventh studio album from Foo Fighters and was released on June 2, 2023. The album was the band’s first since the death of Hawkins.