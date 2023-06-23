The 2023 Glastonbury Festival is in full swing with the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John set to headline this year's fest. Another legendary rock group, Foo Fighters, made a surprise appearance during the fest ahead of their world tour.

On Friday, June 23, it was revealed that the mysterious Chumups group was actually Foo Fighters in disguise. Dave Grohl and Co. took the Pyramid stage by storm and jumped right in with a rousing performance of “All My Life.” They then played “No Son of Mine” with tributes to Metallica and Black Sabbath in there and another one of their biggest hits, “Learn to Fly.”

‘The Churnups’ currently playing the Pyramid Stage Welcome back to Glastonbury, Foo Fighters pic.twitter.com/dViUpcFVUM — Rock Sound (@rocksound) June 23, 2023

They then segued into a performance from their newest album, But Here We Are, playing “Rescued.” After that, they jumped into “The Pretender” and “My Hero.” The set is still continuing at the time of this writing.

This isn't the first time Foo Fighters have played Glastonbury — the band played the same stage a quarter-century ago. Also, Dave Grohl hopped on stage with Paul McCartney last year during Macca's headlining show and performed Beatles tune “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings' “Band on the Run” — a song Foo Fighters have covered.

Foo Fighters are in a transitional period after the loss of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins. They recently announced a new drummer, Josh Freese, who will join them on tour. Their upcoming tour, which is a mixture of festivals and headlining shows, kicks off on July 8 in Quebec City and runs through January 27, 2024, with a show in Wellington, New Zealand. The band also put out their eleventh studio album, But Here We Are, on June 2.