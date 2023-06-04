Karim Benzema is officially leaving Real Madrid, and after he himself confirmed the decision, his rumored move to Saudi Arabia intensified.

When his departure from the Spanish club was reported earlier in the week, Benzema was also linked to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League where he could join former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the rumors, he got a lucrative offer from Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Now, it seems there is some truth to the rumors, with Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano saying that Benzema is set to travel to Saudi next week in preparation for his signing with Al-Ittihad. The announcement about his move is expected to come as early as Wednesday.

In another report, the 35-year-old Frenchman is said to be getting a three-year, $643 million deal with Al-Ittihad, via Front Office Sports. Previously, it was rumored that he's only getting two years worth $439 million. Whatever the case may be, the veteran striker is poised to earn over $200 million per year in the next couple of seasons.

Fans should know more about Karim Benzema's future in the next couple of days. While it's definitely depressing to see him walk away from Europe's top-flight football, no one can blame him for choosing a massive offer as he nears the end of his career.

As for Real Madrid, the team is already planning for Benzema's departure. In a recent report, Los Blancos are said to be targeting Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as Benzema's replacement after initially planning to bid on either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in 2024.