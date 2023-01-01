By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, and he’s getting paid big for his decision. Aside from his bonkers annual salary, he is set to make more as part of the contract he signed with the team.

Ronaldo’s total salary per year is worth over $214 million (€200 million) including commercial agreements, per Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. As reported earlier, $75 million of that is his annual club salary while the rest is from image rights and commercial deals–including being an ambassador in Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

It is the biggest salary ever in football history, though not surprising given the marketability of Ronaldo and his huge following. While his club salary pales in comparison to the $168.5 million yearly pay that Lionel Messi got in his Barcelona deal in 2017, Ronaldo’s overall contract is certainly worth more.

Ronaldo’s deal is said to be until June 2025, which means he’s going to play and get paid massively until he’s 40 years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared his excitement to joining Al-Nassr after the deal was confirmed, highlighting that he likes the vision Al-Nassr presented to him.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” Ronaldo said after the deal was announced. “I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success.”

While it’s definitely shocking that Ronaldo gave up playing Champions League football, he certainly made the best move financially.