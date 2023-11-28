Forbes put out their 30 Under 30 list for Hollywood actors, producers, and more that are making strides in the entertainment business.

Forbes put out its latest 30 Under 3o, which features some big names in Hollywood who continue to excel at their craft.

Although there are a lot of faces and names that are very familiar, some may not be. Forbes compiled this list and released detailed information about each person.

Forbes 30 Under 30 actors and actresses

Considering there are 30 names, we won't mention all of them in this article. However, here are a few that made the cut onto the Forbes list.

First up is actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (21), who stars in Never Have I Ever as Devi Vishwakumar despite having never acted before.

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega (21) also made the list. She got her start on Jane the Virgin and moved on to bigger roles in Scream.

Actors included in this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30: • Jenna Ortega

• Molly Gordon

• Cailee Spaeny

• Noah Schnapp

• Rachel Sennott

• Andrew Feldman

• Jasmin Savoy Brown

• Haley Lu Richardson

• Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Source: https://t.co/Vq7d9lyDL4) pic.twitter.com/I7jBsWqag4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 28, 2023

Molly Gordon (28) is featured, too. She's appeared in Booksmart and Shiva Baby. Plus, she's in the popular series The Bear.

Andrew Barth Feldman (21), who appeared in No Hard Feelings, is among the males on the list.

The comedian Matt Rife (28) also made the cut. He's not an actor, but his viral acts on TikTok and with a new Netflix special make him an up-and-coming star that's bound to keep growing in popularity.

Alyah Chanelle Scott (26) is a classically trained actor and singer who landed the starring role in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Finally, we'll note that Rachel Sennott (28) is on the list. She starred in Shiva Baby and HBO's The Idol.

There are plenty more faces and names to check out on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list that are making waves in Hollywood, so check it out for yourself.