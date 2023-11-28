Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier named to Forbes' "30 under 30", advising new high school league, launching a WNBA offseason pro league.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, at just 27 years old, has been named to Forbes' 2024 “30 under 30” list. This recognition comes amid her significant contributions to the world of women’s basketball, including her role as an advisor for a new high school league and her efforts to launch a new professional league during the WNBA offseason.

Collier, a notable figure in the WNBA, is not just making waves on the court but also off it. Her involvement in founding a new offseason league signifies a major step forward for the sport, particularly in providing more opportunities for athletes to play and earn year-round. This initiative addresses a long-standing issue in women's basketball, where players often have to go overseas during the WNBA offseason to continue playing professionally.

The news of Collier's involvement in these groundbreaking projects aligns with the recent issues faced in the WNBA, including the prioritization rule ordeal involving Gabby Williams and other players. Collier's efforts are a move to offer more flexibility and opportunities for female basketball players, allowing them to maintain their presence in the U.S. throughout the year and potentially lessen the need for overseas commitments.

Her work extends beyond her on-court performances, focusing on the development and growth of the sport, especially for younger players.

As an advisor for the new high school league, Napheesa Collier brings her professional experience to the table, guiding the next generation of players. This role emphasizes her commitment to nurturing emerging talent and contributing to the overall development of women’s basketball.