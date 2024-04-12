Former NBA guard Ben McLemore is making headlines after being arrested on allegations of first-degree rape and other sex crime allegations. The ex-Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers guard is now breaking the silence with an elaborate statement.
Ben McLemore breaks silence on rape allegations
McLemore took to X to provide insight into his shocking rape allegations on Thursday, as provided by Shams Charania:
“The charges I was handed in court yesterday appear to allege that in 2021 I had sex with a woman who was too intoxicated to consent. I am not accused of using physical force to rape someone. Rather, I am accused of engaging in sexual activity with someone who now claims she did not consent. I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acted willingly,” McLemore said.
“The allegation dates back to October of 2021, during a time I played in Portland. It will take some time for us to uncover the facts. At this time the prosecution has not provided my attorneys with any reports or evidence.”
“My attorneys and I fully cooperated fully with the investigation. I met every request they made of me immediately and professionally,” McLemore added.
“The truth will come to light. I am confident we will prevail and my name will be cleared. Thank you all for your support. I appreciate all of you and am confident this will turn out as it should.”
Ben McLemore was playing overseas for CB Breogan of the Liga ACB when he found out about the charges. He said he and his attorneys immediately made plans to return to the United States for the first court appearance. He also claimed to have informed all law enforcement authorities and the Court of his travel plans.
An overview of Ben McLemore's NBA career
Ben McLemore started his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings when the team selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 Draft. He experienced some of his best professional success one year after joining the team.
The former Kansas Jayhawk averaged a career-high 12.1 points and 0.9 steals in 82 games played during the 2014-15 season. McLemore stayed with the Kings for two more years, made a stop with the Memphis Grizzlies, and returned to Sacramento to join the Rockets one year later.
Then, McLemore signed with the Lakers in 2021, one season after Los Angeles won an NBA championship. He averaged 8.0 points in 21 games with the Lakers before making one final stop.
McLemore joined Damian Lillard on the Trail Blazers for his final NBA stint. He averaged 10.2 points per game in 64 contests. By the time McLemore's tenure in the NBA was over, he amassed averages of 9.0 points per game and shot 36.3% on three-pointers.
After his NBA career, McLemore split his time between AEK Athens of the Greek Basket League and Rio Breogan in 2023-24. He averaged 9.7 points in nine games with Athens and 13. 2 points per contest in 13 games played with Breogan.