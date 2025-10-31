After Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan reignited the load management conversation among NBA circles, broadcaster Charles Barkley says it's the players who aren't being honest about their motives. For Barkley, players who take extended rests are prolonging their careers. He just wishes they'd be honest about it.

Barkley gave his take on the players' lack of transparency surrounding load management in the NBA, he said, per the Dan Patrick Show.

“The thing that bothers me is: I wish they would tell the truth instead of just saying, “Well, it's not healthy,” or things like that. And listen, this is a fair thing on their point,” Barkley said. “If I'm able to play basketball two or three more years, I'm probably going to make an extra $50 to $100 million. I mean, depending on who you are, if you're a star, if you play an extra three years, you're going to make a minimum of probably $100 million.

“If you can add three years at the end of your career, you're probably going to be making $30 to $50-60 million. And I understand that, but just say, “Hey, I'm trying to extend my career.” Don't try to tell me it's not healthy.”

Michael Jordan makes his load management stance 100% clear

Charles Barkley wasn't the only one who responded to Jordan's comments, as Warriors head coach and former teammate Steve Kerr addressed the NBA's load management topic in response to Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan's recent interview with Mike Tirico on NBA on NBC.

Article Continues Below

Jordan's stance on the topic is firm: he disagrees with players taking games off. He told Tirico, per NBA on NBC and Peacock.

“It shouldn't be needed,” Jordan told Mike Tirico as part of his ongoing ts for NBC's NBA coverage. “I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove. The fans are there to watch me play — I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his a** off to get a ticket.

“You have a duty that if they're wanting to see you, and as an entertainer I want a show. If physically I can't do it, then I can't do it. But physically if I can do it, and I just don't feel like doing it, that's a whole different lens.”

Michael Jordan shares his thoughts on load management on the second installment of MJ: Insights to Excellence. “I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove…the fans are there to watch me play." pic.twitter.com/h7g6krplDQ — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 29, 2025

It'll be interesting to see which topic Jordan and Tirico will tackle next in the next NBA on NBC and Peacock halftime interview.