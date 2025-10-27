If the first week of the 2025-26 NBA season is an indication of anything, it's that this will be some MVP race over the course of the 82-game season. The level of competition in the NBA is at an all-time high right now, and that is reflected through the many historic performances we've witnessed over the first six days of the new season.

There have already been 12 different 40-point games in the NBA through the first week, including three 50-point performances. On top of the elite scoring numbers, some of which are those on ClutchPoints' first MVP leaderboard, there have been numerous double-doubles recorded that we've never seen before.

Nobody should be shocked to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic once again battling in the MVP rankings. Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning league MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 3-0 to begin the new season, and Jokic is right back to recording triple-doubles like it's nothing.

Other superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Jalen Brunson are also leading their respective teams to the top of the NBA rankings, but the one player who is leading over everyone else after one week is Victor Wembanyama.

Entering the 2025-26 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs had a lot of questions to answer.

How will Mitch Johnson do in his first season as the head coach? Do the Spurs have enough depth to compete in a crowded Western Conference? What is the status of Victor Wembanyama's health?

The last question was the most important, as Wembanyama was shut down after the All-Star break last season because of a blood clot discovered in his shoulder. After taking time to treat his condition, San Antonio's big man went on a spiritual journey this offseason, visiting the Shaolin Temple in China and preparing for the 2025-26 season mentally rather than solely physically.

So far through three games, Wembanyama is in the best shape of his young career, and he has been dominating every player he goes up against on either side of the court. Now in his third season, Wemby has sent a clear message to the rest of the league that he is back and ready to lead the Spurs to glory.

As a result, he comes in sitting alone at the top of the first MVP rankings of the 2025-26 season on ClutchPoints.

1. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

2025-26 season stats: 3 games, 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 6.0 blocks, 1.7 steals, 56.9 FG%, 36.4 3P%

After a massive 40-point, 15-rebound, and three-block debut for Victor Wembanyama against the Dallas Mavericks, the 7'4″ big man (if that's what they want to list him as) recorded a 29-point, 11-rebound, and nine-block game against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Sunday, he had 31 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocks against the Brooklyn Nets.

Not only are Wembanyama's stats insanely impressive in the first week of the season, but it's the way in which the Spurs' youngster is recording these numbers that makes him so special.

In that first game of the season against Dallas, Wembanyama dazzled fans and left them in awe with several spectacular dunks and blocks. But there was one moment in particular that captivated NBA fans everywhere.

On defense, Wembanyama emphatically blocked Dereck Lively II, another fellow seven-footer. Upon getting the rejection, Wemby took the ball up the court for the Spurs in isolation, crossed up Lively like Kyrie Irving, stepped back into a three, and then drained it while being fouled.

EMPHATIC BLOCK. ISO STEPBACK 4-POINT PLAY. 10-0 WEMBY RUN… HE'S GOT 31! pic.twitter.com/VP4HwuDLNn — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2025

That was an MVP moment for Wembanyama and a statement to the rest of the league that he isn't playing around this season. Wembanyama is going for it all, and it's moments like these that forge the NBA MVP race.

Through three games, Wembanyama has 100 points and 18 blocks. He is the first player in NBA history to ever record such numbers through a team's first three games. Take that for data!

Whether or not Wembanyama can remain healthy all season and play in at least 65 games to leave his MVP mark is the big question. However, the Spurs are 3-0, and there is no denying that he was the best player in the NBA during the first week of the regular season.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

2025-26 season stats: 3 games, 40.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks, 40.0 FG%, 22.7 3P%

With Jalen Williams out to begin the new season, everyone knew Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would need to do even more on offense than he did last year to keep the Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the league standings.

So, Shai did what he does best — continue to break down opposing defenses, get to the free-throw line and slow the pace when needed, and figure out ways to get others involved without constantly playing in isolation.

Gilgeous-Alexander's stats to begin the year are very consistent with how he performed last season, minus the inflated scoring numbers with Williams being out. Not to mention, SGA and the Thunder played two double-overtime games to begin the season.

In these four extra overtime periods, Gilgeous-Alexander went 7-of-15 from the floor and scored 27 total points. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most clutch players in the league, and he has continued to take over close games in the fourth quarter and overtime to begin this new season.

The reigning league MVP is firmly right behind Wembanyama in the NBA MVP rankings.

3. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers

2025-26 season stats: 2 games, 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 62.0 FG%, 31.8 3P%

No player has had a better start to the 2025-26 season than Luka Doncic. What he has done with LeBron James sidelined is video-game-like, as Doncic has scored at least 43 points in each of his first two games, including a 49-point performance that came up just short of 50 points because of a missed free throw late in the fourth quarter.

Luka has two of the five top-scoring performances of the season through six days, but there is some concern surrounding Doncic and his health.

After dealing with some sort of groin injury after the first game of the season, Doncic was hit with two new injuries after his 49-point outburst against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Lakers are giving Doncic a week off with a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion.

While these are not significant injuries, and he will likely only miss two or three games as a result of them, Doncic is still missing time yet again. There is obvious concern about whether Luka's body can endure the physicality of an 82-game season, which is why he doesn't find himself above Wembanyama or SGA in the MVP ladder.

Still, there is no denying that the history he's made so far is impressive.

Doncic became the first player in Lakers history to record back-to-back 40-point games to begin a season, and he is the fourth player to do so in NBA history: Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain being the others. His 92 points through Los Angeles' first two games of the new season are the fourth-most points scored in the first two games of a season in NBA history.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

2025-26 season stats: 3 games, 36.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 66.7 FG%, 16.0 3P%

All offseason, questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future and whether he would ultimately request a trade loomed large for the Milwaukee Bucks. Even after returning from the EuroBasket 2025 tournament, where he earned the bronze medal for Greece, many were wondering about Giannis' commitment to the Bucks.

Well, the Greek Freak is not only all-in with the Bucks this season, but he's also elevated his play to new heights.

Milwaukee is 2-1 after three games, recently losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Giannis has registered at least 31 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in every game. Giannis had 40 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists against the Cavs on Sunday.

Not only did he become the first player to ever have 60 points, 30 rebounds, and 10 assists through his first 2 games of a season, but he now has the third-most 40-point, 10-rebound, five-assist games in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson.

Compared to others on this MVP list, Giannis is the most dominant basketball player in the world when it comes to putting the team on his back. He has done just that to begin the season for the Bucks, and Giannis is sending a message to the rest of the league that he is giving it his all for Milwaukee.

5. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

2025-26 season stats: 2 games, 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 41.9 FG%, 12.5 3P%

Nikola Jokic has looked off through two games to begin the 2025-26 NBA season, as his 3-point shooting has been abysmal and his scoring numbers are well down from their usual averages. However, Jokic is still 2-for-2 on triple-doubles.

After having 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 137-131 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors, the team bounced back with a 133-111 win at home over the Phoenix Suns. Jokic had 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists in 32 minutes against Phoenix.

While his efficiency and scoring are down, Jokic is still off to an incredible start and nearly had the Nuggets at 2-0 to begin the year.

His scoring will increase as the season goes on, and his current numbers just go to show how valuable Jokic truly is to the Nuggets' success. Many players around the league would get frustrated and put their heads down if they were going through the shooting struggles Jokic is having to begin the season.

But Jokic is not like other players, and he consistently makes those around him significantly better. That is what he's achieved through two games this season.

Just missing the cut

6. Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

7. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

8. Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers

9. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

10. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves