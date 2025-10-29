One week has passed since the 2025-26 NBA season began, and so many storylines exist already across the league. Players are scoring 40 and 50 points like it is nothing, international players are dominating the MVP leaderboard, and NBA fans are flying off the handle with plenty of overreactions about their teams.

No matter which team you support or which players you love, there is no denying that this first week of the new 2025-26 season has been filled with amazing basketball. Obviously, the FBI investigation involving Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups has overshadowed things, but the product on the court is the best it has been in quite some time.

All 30 teams have at least one player you can point to right now and make a real All-Star case for, and scoring is at a premium.

Although there are still 78 or 79 games left in the season for every team, there is plenty to discuss. From making or missing the playoffs to players stepping up to other unique angles, here are overreactions and whether or not they are true after the first week of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks

Overreaction: Dyson Daniels is becoming an offensive liability

Fresh off signing his new four-year, $100 million contract extension, Dyson Daniels' production has been abysmal at times through the Atlanta Hawks' first four games of the season. While he still leads the team in steals and is getting after it defensively, Daniels has scored just 20 points and has made only one three-pointer this year. If the Hawks are to be anything special, Daniels must be a threat to score off the dribble and alleviate pressure off Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, who have probably been Atlanta's best players to this point.

The Hawks were predicted to be real challengers in the East this season. Early on, it seems that much of the same has been happening for this team.

Boston Celtics

Overreaction: Celtics will miss the playoffs

The last time the Boston Celtics missed the playoffs, Jayson Tatum was a sophomore in high school, and Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker won their last ring with the San Antonio Spurs. For 11 straight seasons, the Celtics have been a force in the Eastern Conference, making six conference finals appearances, two NBA Finals appearances, and winning a championship in 2024.

This trend looks like it will end during the 2025-26 NBA season, as Jayson Tatum's injury has left the Celtics searching for answers. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White can only do so much for this team, and Boston's lack of true frontcourt production has resulted in their 1-3 start to the year. Expect more changes to this roster between now and the trade deadline, as the best thing the Celtics can do for themselves is end up with a lottery pick in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

Brooklyn Nets

Overreaction: It is clear that the Nets are in full-tank mode and don't want to win

Speaking of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets probably have a countdown timer in their offices for June 2026. Everyone knows that the Nets are tanking hard this season, and their owner, Joseph Tsai, even hinted at such before the year began when he claimed he hopes for the team to obtain a high draft pick.

We should give Jordi Fernandez and his young team some credit, as they fought hard with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs during the first week of the new season. However, it would be shocking if the Nets had more than five or six wins before the calendar flips to 2026. Outside of Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., this team has no scoring prowess, and they're one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

Charlotte Hornets

Overreaction: The Hornets have the best young core in the NBA

It has been quite some time since the Charlotte Hornets had something to cheer about and look forward to. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have reignited that spark in Charlotte, but this team's future looks bright because of Kon Knueppel, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, three draft picks from the 2025 class who have exceeded expectations thus far.

Knueppel is the perfect perimeter-shooting threat and glue guy to help bridge the gaps between the starters and the Hornets' bench. James has been a key sixth man who can do a little bit of everything, especially when it comes to his 3-and-D style of play. And then there is Kalkbrenner, who established himself as the team's starting center and finally gives the Hornets an identity in their frontcourt.

As crazy as it may sound, the Hornets' young core, including Ball and Miller at full strength, is the best in the NBA. Do not be shocked if Charlotte ends its nine-season playoff drought.

Chicago Bulls

Overreaction: The Bulls will make the playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament

Did anyone think that the Chicago Bulls would be one of four teams that were undefeated after Opening Week of the 2025-26 NBA season? Although Billy Donovan's group has been an average offensive team, the Bulls are getting after it defensively.

Through three games, Chicago ranks third in defensive rating, which may seem surprising but comes on the heels of being in the top 10 defensively to finish the 2024-25 season. This Bulls team has length and athleticism, and they can spread the ball around because Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, and Nikola Vucevic are willing passers on the perimeter.

While the Bulls have been stuck in play-in purgatory through the years, they look like a team that can make the playoffs outright this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Overreaction: Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen have no frontcourt help

Donovan Mitchell has been sensational. Without Darius Garland and Max Strus to begin the season, Mitchell has continued to elevate his game offensively to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite being 3-1 and Mitchell continuing his All-NBA performances, the Cavs have a major problem in their frontcourt.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are the backbone of this team. If either of them goes down with an injury, the Cavs have no answers as to how they would replicate their production. Cleveland currently ranks 26th in rebounding, and they have no options behind Mobley and Allen. If there is one area that will hold the Cavs back from being real title contenders this season, it's this.

Dallas Mavericks

Overreaction: The Mavs will miss the playoffs

Without Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks are nothing more than pretenders in the Western Conference. Aside from playing Cooper Flagg out of position and ruining his early-season development, the Mavs seem to have no flow on offense and don't have anyone who can create scoring opportunities for others.

What made the Mavericks so dangerous with Luka Doncic, aside from his superstar talents, is that he brought out the best in guys like Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and others. Now, these secondary players are struggling to score, and this is a direct result of Nico Harrison's failure to assemble true backcourt production with Kyrie out.

As a result, Dallas is free-falling in the standings and will miss the playoffs in a very crowded Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets

Overreaction: Jamal Murray will finally make his first All-Star Game

Believe it or not, Jamal Murray has never been an All-Star. As long as he can remain healthy, it seems like this All-Star drought will finally end for Murray, as he has been the catalyst behind the Denver Nuggets' offense.

Even though Nikola Jokic is still doing his MVP thing with the triple-doubles, Murray leads Denver in scoring through three games at 30.3 points per contest. This team won a championship in 2023 because of Murray playing like an All-Star next to Jokic, and he has looked extremely fresh to begin the 2025-26 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons

Overreaction: The Pistons are the worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA

Last season, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. set the tone for the Detroit Pistons' offense outside of Cade Cunningham by nailing nearly 46 percent of the team's total 3-point shots. That production has not been replicated by the likes of Duncan Robinson, with Beasley and Hardaway Jr. leaving in the offseason, and as a result, the Pistons have been non-threatening on offense from deep.

This has led to teams pressuring Cunningham and collapsing in the lane defensively since they know Detroit isn't capable of knocking down triples. The Pistons have looked mediocre on offense, and it's because they are very predictable with no real outside shooting threats. It is never a good thing when Isaiah Stewart is the team's best 3-point shooter.

Golden State Warriors

Overreaction: The Warriors have the best defense in the NBA

If we wanted to go all out with the Golden State Warriors in terms of early-season overreactions, we'd say they will win a championship. Instead of going that far, why not just admit that Steve Kerr's team is the best defensively in the NBA?

After acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline last season, Golden State ranked first in defensive rating over its final 28 regular-season games. This has continued into the 2025-26 season, as the Warriors just held the Los Angeles Clippers to 79 points and moved to 4-1 on the season.

Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody have filled the gaps nicely for the Warriors on both ends of the court, and this team's depth is proving to be the reason why they can lead the league defensively for the whole year.

Houston Rockets

Overreaction: Not having a point guard will doom the Rockets

Amen Thompson thrived last season when he could operate as a slasher off the ball, with Fred VanVleet being the team's lead point guard. Now, Thompson has been thrown into a different role as a lead ball-handling option, and while he has played well, it's clear to see there will be a steep learning curve here for the young guard.

The Houston Rockets expect to win right now after trading for Kevin Durant, but every other team in the league knows there is a major void in their backcourt. Since the Rockets have no means to address this problem and will have to exclusively play through Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant the whole year, it's hard to overlook the fact that they are doomed.

This team cannot win a championship without a true point guard for Durant and Sengun to operate with.

Indiana Pacers

Overreaction: This year's injury bug resides in Indianapolis

Every NBA season, there is one team that gets decimated by injuries. Two seasons ago, it was the Memphis Grizzlies who had to deal with the injury bug. Last season, it was the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets who were forced to play over 25 different players throughout the year because of injuries.

Well, the injury bug strikes again, as it has infected the Indiana Pacers' locker room this year. Aside from Tyrese Haliburton being out for the season with his Achilles injury, the Pacers are now without Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, TJ McConnell, and Johnny Furphy due to a variety of injuries.

It is a good thing the Pacers traded for their own 2026 first-round pick back from the New Orleans Pelicans, because this season is about to be a struggle for Rick Carlisle and Indiana because of injuries.

Los Angeles Clippers

Overreaction: Trading Norman Powell was a major mistake

The Clippers are still one of the league's stronger defensive teams, and that was proven in all but their first game of the season, when they gave up 129 points to the Utah Jazz. However, the Clippers' offense is tough to watch. James Harden either drives to the rim for a foul or shoots a stepback triple, Kawhi Leonard takes jumpers, and Ivica Zubac does his jump hooks in the lane.

That is it — that is the Clippers' offense. There is hardly any ball movement, and LA needs another guy they can depend on to take charge and score. The Clippers had this type of player in Norman Powell, but they traded him to the Miami Heat this past offseason to get John Collins, who is now coming off the bench for Tyronn Lue.

This team is definitely regretting this decision early on in the new season, as Powell has averaged 24.0 points per game and has shot 50 percent from 3-point range in Miami.

Los Angeles Lakers

Overreaction: Is it time to move on from LeBron James?

Do the Los Angeles Lakers even need LeBron James anymore? The simple answer, based on looking at the team's 2-2 start, would be yes. But Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have operated just fine without James taking time with the ball from them.

It is clear to see that the Lakers are now Luka's team, which is why Rob Pelinka and this front office should be devoted to doing everything they can to build around him. LeBron clearly has one foot out the door already after all the drama with him picking up his player option, so why not trade James while you still can if you're the Lakers?

LeBron will be back sometime in mid-November, but how this team looks after the NBA Cup and entering January will be very telling for James' immediate future.

Memphis Grizzlies

Overreaction: Cedric Coward is better for the Grizzlies long-term than Desmond Bane

When the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, many were questioning why Memphis would give up its second-best shot creator outside of Ja Morant. Several months later, we have the answer in Cedric Coward.

Coward, the 11th pick in the draft, has been a fantastic fit early in his career with the Grizzlies, and he has exceeded expectations placed on him to be Bane's replacement. Between his defensive, shooting, and scoring abilities, Coward is the perfect No. 3 option for the Grizzlies to have next to Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

He is firmly in the Rookie of the Year race.

Miami Heat

Overreaction: Norman Powell makes the Heat legitimate threats in the East

The Clippers are probably regretting their decision to trade Norman Powell, but the Heat sure aren't mad about it!

Powell has been fantastic for the Heat early on this season, as he has been their leading scorer with Tyler Herro recovering from his foot/ankle injury. Although Powell recently missed the team's last game on Tuesday against the Hornets, Miami still won 144-117.

With how wide-open the East is this season, Powell's production next to Bam Adebayo and Herro, when he returns from injury, may just be enough to make the Heat a realistic threat.

Milwaukee Bucks

Overreaction: Ryan Rollins is the key to the Bucks' potential success

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to do what Giannis Antetokounmpo does, and that is dominate every opponent he faces. However, as we've seen through the years, Giannis putting on a cape and carrying the Milwaukee Bucks can only take this organization so far. The two-time MVP needs others to step up around him, and early on this season, Ryan Rollins is becoming the key to the Bucks' success.

As a result of Kevin Porter Jr.'s ankle injury, Rollins has stepped up and delivered in a big way as the Bucks' starting point guard,averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from 3-point range. Should this type of production continue for Rollins, it won't be hard to label him as the Bucks' second-best player.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Overreaction: As Anthony Edwards grows, the Timberwolves keep taking steps back

Anthony Edwards was fantastic to begin the 2025-26 season, scoring at least 31 points in his first two games, but then he suffered a hamstring injury and is out for a couple of weeks. This will hurt the Minnesota Timberwolves tremendously, not just because of how good Edwards is, but because he is the only player on their roster who continues to grow and evolve.

Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rudy Gobert are finished products. Jaden McDaniels hasn't been the best shooting threat from deep over the course of his young career, and Rob Dillingham has not shown any signs of being worth all the assets Minnesota gave up to get him in 2024.

Even though the Timberwolves have gone to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, it seems like this team, outside of Edwards, has stalled out.

New Orleans Pelicans

Overreaction: Trey Murphy III is being fit into a box and limited by Willie Green

Before suffering his shoulder injury last season, Trey Murphy III had become a focal point for the New Orleans Pelicans on offense. He had recorded multiple 20-point games, and the offense was flowing through him.

So far this season, Murphy has been relegated to the corner, with Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole being the team's lead playmakers and facilitators. Taking the ball out of Murphy's hands is a bad idea for Willie Green and the Pelicans, as he is their best offensive talent in terms of putting the ball on the floor and making plays outside of Williamson.

If the Pelicans are going to fit Murphy into a box, they might as well trade him while his value is high.

New York Knicks

Overreaction: New York is still the best team in the East despite stumbling out of the gate

When the New York Knicks lose a game, it's the end of the world for their fans. Honestly, that is just New York sports in general when expectations are championship-or-bust, like they are for the Knicks this season.

Although a 2-2 record is not the best start for the Knicks, this team is still the best in the East. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson are simply getting acclimated to Mike Brown's new offensive philosophy, and this team has the depth needed to make an impact all season.

The Knicks are just fine.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Overreaction: Ajay Mitchell is the key to OKC repeating as champions

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been tremendous to begin the new season without Jalen Williams, as he is averaging 34.8 points per game and has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a perfect 5-0 record. A lot of factors go into the Thunder being the reigning champions and the favorites this season, but one key thing that stands out about this group is their ability to constantly have someone new step up and emerge from the bench.

This year, that player is Ajay Mitchell, who began his career on a two-way contract with OKC last season. Mitchell is averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor this season, and he has looked extremely comfortable putting the ball on the floor and making plays for both himself and others.

Should this continue, the Thunder will have the secondary playmaker they've been searching for behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

Orlando Magic

Overreaction: Maybe it is time to replace the rims in Orlando

Why are the Orlando Magic so bad beyond the arc? Entering the offseason, Orlando's main priority was to add a viable perimeter threat to play off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, which is why they added Desmond Bane. Before joining the Magic, Bane shot 41.0 percent from 3-point range for his career.

So far through four games with Orlando, Bane is shooting just 27.3 percent from 3-point range. This team as a whole really struggles from deep, so maybe it's time for the Magic to make some sort of change in their arena with the hoops and rims. The only overreaction we can have about the Magic is that they are cursed when shooting 3-pointers.

Philadelphia 76ers

Overreaction: VJ Edgecombe is the clear favorite for Rookie of the Year…and it's not close

Paul George has not played this season because of a knee injury, and Joel Embiid's minutes continue to be closely monitored because of his knee health. None of this has mattered, though, as Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe have carried the Sixers to a 4-0 record through the first week of the 2025-26 season.

Edgecombe has been spectacular, averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Not only has he been the second-best player in Philadelphia next to Maxey, but Edgecombe is the clear favorite for the Rookie of the Year award over Cooper Flagg. Right now, it's hard to envision him not winning this award.

Phoenix Suns

Overreaction: The Suns will finish at the bottom of the league in defensive rating

The Phoenix Suns aren't a very good basketball team right now. Outside of Devin Booker, this team has limited shot-creating skills, and as a whole, they are awful defensively.

Through their first four games, the Suns have given up an average of 129.0 points per game, the highest average in the Western Conference and the third-highest average in the NBA. This has led to them ranking 29th in defensive rating after one week. Even when Jalen Green makes his debut, it's hard to imagine the Suns will turn things around.

Portland Trail Blazers

Overreaction: Portland should trade Jerami Grant while his value is at an all-time high

Chauncey Billups has made headlines for the Portland Trail Blazers this past week because of the FBI's arrests, but an unnoticed storyline in Portland is Jerami Grant's bench performances. Grant is averaging 22.5 points per game through four contests off the bench, and he has really embraced his role as a veteran leader in the Blazers' second unit.

Whether he wants a larger role or even wants to be traded, Portland would be wise to explore what it could get for the 31-year-old since he's nothing more than a bench option for them at this point, and his value is at an all-time high. Unless the Trail Blazers think they are a real threat in the West playoff picture, there is no reason to hang onto Grant.

Sacramento Kings

Overreaction: It is time to tank again in Sacramento

Well, the Sacramento Kings' success was short-lived. When they ended their long playoff drought in 2023, it seemed like the Kings were set to become a legitimate threat in the West. Two years later, this team is a mashup of former All-Star talents with no sense of direction after a new front office took over in the offseason.

The Kings' top need is reliable, star-like play in their backcourt, which is ironic since they traded Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox over the last handful of years. Oh, and they also dumped Davion Mitchell, who has been balling out in Miami.

This organization is a mess right now, and they might as well let loose before the trade deadline and maximize their returns for DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis to focus on building around Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford, and any other youthful options they want to keep.

San Antonio Spurs

Overreaction: This team is the growing rival and threat to the OKC Thunder

If there is one team on the rise that can challenge the Thunder in the NBA, it's definitely the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama has taken a tremendous step in Year 3, and he has the Spurs off to a 4-0 start. Should Wemby lead his team to a win in their next game against the Heat, he will do something not even Tim Duncan or David Robinson achieved: lead the Spurs to a 5-0 start.

Outside of Wembanyama, this team has a tremendous amount of young, growing talents in Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and second overall pick Dylan Harper. Once De'Aaron Fox returns from his hamstring injury, that will be another elite piece the Spurs will have next to Wemby.

Say what you want about the Spurs and the lack of firepower they have gone up against so far this season, but this young team is following in the footsteps of the Thunder.

Toronto Raptors

Overreaction: The Raptors are too complex on offense… just play basketball

Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl make up one of the more talented starting groups in the NBA. There is no reason why the Toronto Raptors should be running a complicated offense with a ton of screens off the ball and unnecessary ball movement. Everyone outside of Poeltl is able to play in isolation and make plays for themselves, which is why the Raptors need to loosen up and play freely.

This team has turned the ball over a handful of times early in the season because of their excess ball movement, and while that sounds great, the Raptors just need to be a little more selfish. Let Ingram and Barnes operate in space, and let Quickley push the ball in transition. These things will lead to Toronto having a top-10 offense.

Utah Jazz

Overreaction: Believe it or not, the Jazz can compete for a play-in spot

Who would've thought that one week into the 2025-26 NBA season, we'd be having a conversation about the Utah Jazz possibly making the play-in tournament in a stacked West? Well, as crazy as it sounds, the Jazz are one of the reasons why the West is so stacked.

Lauri Markkanen is a proven All-Star, and he put the league on notice with his 51-point performance against the Suns. Next to Markkanen, the Jazz are taking an interesting approach to building the core of their roster, as Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipowski help create one of the largest frontcourts in the league.

With this size and the dynamic play of Keyonte George in the backcourt, the Jazz have a very strong foundation to build with.

Washington Wizards

Overreaction: Kyshawn George is a legitimate Most Improved Player candidate

Last season, Kyshawn George was a rookie looking to find his footing as a shooter and offensive weapon. After a full offseason in the gym with his coaches and trainers, George has emerged as a true Most Improved Player candidate, averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

This is an insane jump for George, and if this trend continues, the MIP award will definitely be his. What a start to the season for the 21-year-old.