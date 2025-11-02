Russell Westbrook has been a streaky shooter throughout his future Hall of Fame NBA career and he is occasionally turnover-prone, but fans can always count on him to bring intensity. The Sacramento Kings point guard took it up a notch in Saturday's 135-133 win over the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2), choosing to match his physical strength with the imposing Giannis Antetokounmpo during a testy sequence in the third quarter.

When the Greek Freak found an opening and started driving toward the basket, Westbrook wrapped him up with one arm while grabbing at the ball with the other. A foul was called of course, but neither man acquiesced after the whistle sounded. Antetokounmpo attempted to shake off his fellow former MVP Award winner by jolting his 6-foot-11 frame forward. Westbrook maintained his grip and the two tangled men barrelled their way past the out-of-bounds area underneath the basket.

Eventually, order was restored and Antetokounmpo headed to the free throw line. Neither the Kings nor anyone else wants the 2021 NBA Finals MVP to build momentum by getting dunks. Sacramento was clearly focused on preventing one of the top players in the game from getting straightforward buckets. Westbrook may have gotten a bit overzealous, though, leading to some brief extracurricular activities.

Russell Westbrook and Giannis Antetokounmpo got tangled up 👀pic.twitter.com/YudZfBWrIO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025

The tenacious 36-year-old was smiling in the end, as the Kings (2-4) earned their first road victory of the season. Despite only shooting 4-of-14 from the field, Russell Westbrook posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists (added two steals), while Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and Dennis Schroder each scored 24 points or more.

The offensive explosion was strong enough to survive the 26 points, 11 boards and eight assists that Giannis Antetokounmpo posted inside the Fiserv Forum. Sacramento will need to stay dialed-in when it travels to The Mile High City for a meeting with the Denver Nuggets (3-2). Expect Westbrook to stay amped-up when he faces his former squad on Monday.