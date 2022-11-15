Published November 15, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig is in hot water. The ex-MLB outfielder and one-time All-Star has agreed to plead guilty to lying to authorities about an illegal gambling operation, according to Marc Sternfield of KTLA.com.

“Puig, 31, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements which carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He has also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000, the Department of Justice said.”

The former Dodgers star admitted to placing sports bets through a third party, which was connected to an illegal gambling business run by Wayne Joseph Nix of Newport Coast, California.

Nix was charged with one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sports gambling business and another for filing a false tax return.

From July to September 2019, the ex-MLB star placed as many as 899 sports bets on tennis, football and basketball games.

Before that, Yasiel Puig had owed as many as $282,900 for sports gambling losses. When he was interviewed by federal investigators in January of 2022, the former MLB star denied discussing gambling with a party affiliated to the illegal operation.

Puig, 31, appeared in 861 games in his MLB career spanning from 2013 to 2019. He spent six seasons with the Dodgers, finishing up his career with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

He was no stranger to headlines during his MLB career, as he was twice arrested for reckless driving and was accused of shoving his sister in a Miami bar.

Now, he’ll be facing a whole world of trouble as a result of this gambling-related charge.