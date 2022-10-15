Former DoorDash driver, cemetery worker makes LA roster

Matt Ryan can take a deep breath, exhale and feel very good as the 2022-23 NBA season is about to start. That’s because the former DoorDash driver and G-Leaguer has made the Los Angeles Lakers opening night roster.

The 25-year-old, 6-7 guard-forward is the 15th man on the Lakers roster and is far from a star. However, Ryan’s journey to the NBA and the Los Angeles roster this season is certainly a notable one.

Ryan had multiple jobs in the last 18 months, including driving for a food delivery service and also working as a cemetery worker.

He was in the G-League last year and averaged 19.4 points in 30 games and connected on 41.3 percent of his three-point shots. Ryan also spent some time on the Boston Celtics roster and played one game for the Celtics and scored three points.

The Lakers invited him to camp because they lack outside shooting and Ryan has demonstrated some skill in that area. Ryan played four games for the Lakers in the preseason and scored 8.8 points per game while connecting on 37.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

His top performance came in an October 9 game against the Golden State Warriors when he scored 20 points in 20 minutes of action. He connected on 6 of 9 three-point shots against the defending NBA champions

Matt Ryan knew he had to come through with an impressive performance if he was going to make the Lakers roster.

“First couple games I was a little off,” Ryan said. “I was seeing a bunch of shots hit the back rim and go in and out. So, I knew I was shooting well, and I just needed to keep shooting, and one of these games it was going to click for me. It just took a couple games.”