Former Mississippi Valley State University head coach Kendrick Wade has landed a new role as an offensive assistant at the University of Memphis weeks after departing the program per a report by HBCU Sports.

Wade, an alumnus of MVSU, returned to lead his alma mater, the Delta Devils, in January 2023 following stints as wide receivers coach at Fort Valley State University and Delta State University. Though his time as head coach was challenging, Wade’s tenure had its fair share of highlights.

Under his leadership, the Delta Devils famously upset Florida A&M, ending the Rattlers’ impressive six-year home winning streak. Wade also earned praise for developing two All-Americans, tight end Jaxson Davis and defensive back Omar Emmons. Additionally, he coached standout freshman Ty’Jarrian William, who became a finalist for the prestigious Jerry Rice FCS Freshman of the Year Award.

Wade’s leadership shone brightest during moments of adversity, navigating the team through the tragedy of losing player Ryan Quinney in a car accident in November. His resilience and fortitude earned respect both on and off the field.

However, Wade was also unafraid to speak out when necessary. Notably, in 2023, he criticized the Chicago Football Classic for failing to provide adequate accommodations for the Delta Devils, calling it “the worst experience” of his 14-year coaching career. His candid remarks underscored his dedication to providing the best for his team, even in challenging circumstances.

It was announced that Wade wouldn't be returning to the Delta Devils in December following the conclusion of the season. He released a letter on his social media accounts announcing his departure.

Transitioning to the University of Memphis, Wade steps into a football program that is already thriving. The Tigers are coming off an impressive 2024 season, finishing with an 11-2 record while averaging 35.6 points per game and a remarkable 270.48 passing yards per game.