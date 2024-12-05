Mississippi Valley State University has officially parted ways with head football coach Kendrick Wade after two challenging seasons, according to a report from Football Scoop.

Wade, an alumnus of MVSU, took the reins of the Delta Devils program in January 2023 following a coaching stint as a wide receivers coach at Fort Valley State University and a tenure at Delta State University. Expectations were high as he returned to lead his alma mater, but his time at the helm proved tumultuous despite a few bright spots.

The Delta Devils under Wade's leadership were never able to find success in the competitive SWAC East division, finishing the 2023 season with a 1-11 record. However, Wade's tenure did feature a notable upset—the Delta Devils pulled off a shocking victory over Florida A&M, snapping the Rattlers' six-year home winning streak. He also guided the team through a challenging period following the tragic loss of Delta Devils player Ryan Quinney, who was killed in a car crash in November.

Wade did find some individual success with his players, coaching two All-Americans—tight end Jaxson Davis and defensive back Omar Emmons. Additionally, Ty’Jarrian William emerged as a standout under Wade’s direction, becoming a finalist for the highly coveted Jerry Rice FCS Freshman of the Year Award, which highlights the top first-year player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Off the field, Wade gained attention in 2023 for his criticism of the Chicago Football Classic, where he highlighted a lack of adequate accommodations for his team, including logistical concerns, subpar meal arrangements, and disorganized scheduling.

“I’ve been coaching 14 years, and it was probably the worst experience of my life,” Wade said at the time. “There were a lot of things that just were not conducive for us to be successful.” He later stated that he had no plans to return to the event.

The university has announced that it will begin a national search to find the next leader of its football program. MVSU will look to identify a coach who can revitalize the team and bring greater success to a program that faces significant challenges in the competitive SWAC landscape.

The departure of Wade marks the start of a new chapter for Mississippi Valley State football. The focus now shifts to recruiting a head coach who can not only inspire results on the gridiron but also steer the program forward in the face of ongoing challenges.