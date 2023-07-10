Despite never making more than $10 million in a season, Trevor Ariza still finished his NBA career earning $116 million playing for 10 different teams in 18 years. However, a few months after he retired in 2022, he nearly lost all his money and pleaded for lower child support payments.

As first reported by RadarOnline last April 2023, Ariza and his ex-wife Bree Anderson are going through a nasty divorce, and she wants to receive monthly child support payments that are sufficient for her to have a lifestyle as if the two were still together. For context, Anderson says during their marriage that lasted four years with two children, they had a private chef, household staff, a couple of Rolls Royce vehicles, rental properties, and a massive 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence in Playa Vista. In summary, Anderson requested $60,000 a month for child support payments.

In Ariza's defense, he mentions his funds have dried up since retiring due to his lack of steady income and lives off a $418,000 lump sum he received from the NBA and $4,000 on rental properties. “I am in the process of reducing my monthly expenses as I am now unemployed and cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” Ariza said.

Furthermore, he claims he has too many monthly bills already on his plate. He said he pays $13,000 for child support, another $13,000 for his mortgage, $1,400 in maintenance, $8,900 for childcare, $1,500 on groceries, $3,000 on restaurants, $800 on laundry, $3,500 on apparel, $3,200 for his children's education, $14k on various cars, and $19,000 for ‘other' purchases. As per RadarOnline, the ‘other' is allocated as follows: $4,000 for a personal assistant, $5,700 for basketball training for his kids, $400 for massages, $500 for fitness classes, $900 on manicures/pedicures, and $2,500 to his new girlfriend.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anderson isn't buying Ariza's reasons.

The marriage went south once reports broke that Trevor Ariza abused his wife. Anderson filed and was granted a 100-yard restraining order against her ex-husband for trying to show up unannounced on multiple occasions. She fought back in court claiming Ariza's monthly payments were inaccurate since he bought a brand-new Mercedes Benz AMG for his new girlfriend; a cat with an expected price tag of around $120,000 to $180,000.

No final decision has been made regarding Ariza's plea. Nonetheless, it's heartbreaking to see Ariza in a middle of a legal dispute that could eat up his bank account forever.

NBA Champion Went BROKE Barely A Year After Retiring 😲 I Clutch #Shorts – YouTube