Back in June, former NBA standout Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made a pit stop at Hampton University to share his life’s story with households on the Peake Childhood Middle. Kidd-Gilchrist stated that he wanted to increase access to speech therapy after suffering from a stuttering problem his entire life.

“I don't know myself without stuttering. So as much as I can say I don't, I don't like it, I appreciate it now that I'm older,” Kidd-Gilchrist said.

During his visit, Kidd Gilchrist learned about the program at Peake Childhood Center and what they do when it comes to speech therapy.

“Hampton University students, they come to our center twice a week during the school semester. And they are able to screen all of our young children to see if they have a need for any assistance to improve their speech and language,” a Peake Childhood Center official said.

Kidd Gilchrist Foundation Change and Impact also donated $10,000 to the Peak Childhood Center to further support the mission to provide access to speech therapy services for children with stuttering in the Hampton Roads area.

Kidd Gilchrist is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Somerdale, New Jersey. He committed to the University of Kentucky in 2010, where he played on the basketball team from 2011 to 2012. He was drafted second overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2012 NBA.

During his time with the Bobcats, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Kidd Gilchrist would go on to play for the Bobcats for the next eight years before joining the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. He made his debut with the team in February, and later that year, he signed with the New York Knicks. However, he was waived just a few weeks later.

During both his professional and collegiate career, Kidd Gilchrist has won numerous accolades, including NCAA champion, first-team All-SEC, Mr. Basketball USA, McDonald All-American Game Co-MVP, second-team Parade All-American, and fourth-team Parade All-American.