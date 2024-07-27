Hampton University has been given the “all-clear” following a bomb threat that prompted an extensive investigation by university and local police departments on Friday, per reporting by local affiliates WAVY and 13 News Now.

The threat, which specifically targeted The William R. Harvey Library and the University Dining Hall, led to the evacuation of all academic and administrative buildings, including student residence halls. The Hampton University Police Department, in collaboration with the city of Hampton Police Department, swiftly responded to ensure the safety of all individuals on campus.

Out of an abundance of caution, bomb detection dogs were deployed to thoroughly search the premises. By 12 p.m., officials had determined that there was no active threat, but they encouraged all non-essential personnel to work remotely for the remainder of the day.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern affecting HBCUs across the nation. In early 2022, at least 57 HBCUs received bomb threats via email, phone calls, or instant messages. While these threats have consistently turned out to be false alarms, they have caused significant disruptions to daily university activities, including classes and events.

The events prompted action by the federal government. In March 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced that HBCUs that experienced a bomb threat at that time resulting in a disruption to the campus learning environment, are eligible to apply for grant funds under the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program.

In November 2022, authorities reported that a juvenile had been charged in connection with an unrelated series of bomb threats. Although specific details about the suspect’s identity or prosecution were not disclosed at that time, an official quoted by USA Today suggested that the matter had been resolved with the individual’s identification and prosecution. In May 2023 another rash of bomb threats were reported at Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, Florida A&M, and St. Phillips College.

At this time, no additional information about the most recent bomb threat at Hampton University has been made available.