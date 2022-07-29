Former NFL player Kevin Ware hit with murder, tampering with evidence charges

Former NFL player Kevin Ware was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Taylor Pomanski. Additionally, he was charged with tampering with the evidence. The former tight end had been in jail due to possession of an unlawful firearm. He has faced drug possession charges in the past as well.

The following statements were released in reference to Kevin Ware’s charges, via The Comeback.

“Former NFL player Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday for murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

‘We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,’ said Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor who is handling the case. ‘Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.’

If convicted of murder, Ware faces the possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

‘Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. ‘We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.'”

Kevin Ware played for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and San Francisco 49ers during his brief NFL career. He showed promise as a player but played in just 16 total games during the course of his career.

The 41-year old could face a life sentence in prison following these charges.