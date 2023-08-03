Amir Khan believes it would be in Errol Spence Jr.'s best interests not take an immediate rematch with Terence Crawford.

Crawford became the undisputed and unified welterweight champion following a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Spence this past weekend in Las Vegas.

Despite many boxing observers expecting a close and competitive contest, it was anything but, as Crawford bloodied and battered Spence in addition to knocking him down three times during the contest.

Now, of course, Spence has 30 days from the fight to officially activate his rematch clause and the Dallas native revealed post-fight that he planned on doing just that ahead of a potential second fight taking place before the end of the year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Khan — who notably suffered defeat to Terence Crawford in their 2019 encounter — believes it would spell disaster for Spence despite understanding why he'd call for the rematch in the heat of the moment.

“In the heat of the moment, you’re going to say, ‘Yeah I’ll take the rematch straight away.’ But to be honest with you, I don’t think it will do him any good,” Khan said post-fight. “I think he would get beat even worse than he did today – he might get knocked out quite badly.

“There was talk that he was having trouble making weight, so maybe he should move up a weight. There’s still a lot of big names out there who I think Spence would beat. But I just think Crawford has his style.”

Perhaps, Spence will change his mind once he assesses the fight in more detail with his team.