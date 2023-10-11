UFC 294 has gotten a major rehaul over the last 24 hours. We began the week with two massive matchups headlining October's PPV event but it's now Wednesday just 11 days before the event and we have two bigger and better matchups than we originally started with. Khamzat Chimzev is now fighting Kamaru Usman for a middleweight bout for the co-main event of UFC 294.

It started last night during the last episode of season seven of the Contender Series where information was leaked that Charles Oliveira was out of his upcoming lightweight championship rematch with Islam Makhachev. Stepping in was another familiar foe the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski who's seeking a second crack at another chance for double champ status.

Dana White then confirmed the rumor during the Contender Series post-fight press conference that Oliveira was indeed out of the fight and Volkanovski was stepping in. Then White clarified some rumors about Paulo Costa that he was trending towards being out of his co-main event fight with Khamzat Chimaev after posting a day prior that he had elbow surgery just three weeks ago. He did not give any hints about who will be stepping up to face Chimaev last night but today is when all the speculation started rumbling on social media.

There were cryptic posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, one from teammate Gilburt Burns showing Kamaru Usman training at Kill Cliff FC and another from the man himself prior to the announcement.

😏😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 11, 2023

Just about 30 minutes or so later, Dana White took to social media to make his post about the brand new fights that are now headlining UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi which is now less than two weeks away. This fight card is absolutely stacked, more so now than before and it's shaping up to be one of the best fight cards of the year. Let's take a look at the official UFC 294 fight card.

UFC 294 Fight Card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – UFC Lightweight Championship

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman – Middleweight bout

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Warlley Alves vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Televised Prelims

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Early Prelims