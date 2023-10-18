Fort Valley State University has recently received a $1 million donation, the largest contribution ever made by living alumni. Per a report by local Middle Georgia affiliate 41NBC, the institution received this gift from Dr. Alonzo Jones, Dr. Almas Jones, and their niece, Dr. Rose Holton.

In recognition of their extraordinary contribution, Fort Valley State University has renamed the Student Amenities Center the “Alonzo and Almas Jones Student Center.”

Dr. Alonzo Jones expressed his sentiments about the institution and its mission, emphasizing the importance of providing opportunities for those who have been marginalized or overlooked. “When it comes to Fort Valley State University and schools that have the same mission as Fort Valley State University, my family thinks it’s important that people that have been marginalized or maybe forgotten, have a place to go so they can better their lives.”

The impact of this donation and the renaming of the student center is not lost on the student body at Fort Valley State University. Anthony Thomas, a senior at the university, shared his perspective on the significance of this gesture during an interview with another local affiliate 13WMAZ.

“It really brings a sense of reckoning to the student body to realize that something huge for us to happen in their lives and in the campuses life for this building to be named after them so it's a sense of gratitude and then its an inspiration.”

The newly revitalized student center now boasts updated furniture and a variety of games for students to enjoy, whether it be during breaks between classes or on their days off. The event was held during homecoming week, an auspicious celebration for the Fort Valley State University community. The week of festivities continues and culminates with the homecoming football game against Morehouse College on Saturday at 2 PM EST.