Fort Valley State alumnus and rookie running back Emanuel Wilson has secured a spot on the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster, per an announcement on his Instagram account.

“All glory to God, I made the 53-man roster,” Wilson said in a post on his Instagram Story with a picture of him running in a pre-season game.

Appears RB Emanuel Wilson has made #Packers 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/j4kSUb4EPQ — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 29, 2023

Wilson led the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason. He finished the campaign with 38 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His dynamic 80-yard touchdown run in the preseason opener against the Bengals put a huge spotlight on the former Wildcat.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Pro Football Focus also noted his impact during the preseason. Wilson led all running backs in forced missed tackles (11) and runs of 10 or more yards (5). Wilson nearly matched his production at Fort Valley State.

In the 2022 season, he led the Wildcats to an 8-2 regular season and totaled 1,371 rushing yards on 209 attempts and 17 TDs. Similar to his 80-yard touchdown run against the Bengals, Wilson rushed for an 87-yard touchdown run against Tuskegee University in the 2022 Red Tails Classic and a 90-yard touchdown against Clark Atlanta.

The HBCU standout will join the Packer's wide receiver core that features Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Joining Wilson on the roster are fellow rookies Brenton Cox Jr. (linebacker, Florida) & Malik Heath (wide receiver, Ole Miss). The team looks to regain form around new starting quarterback Jordan Love after the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers start the NFL season on the road against their long-time rivals the Chicago Bears on Saturday, September 11th at 4:25 PM EST.